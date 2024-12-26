Who's Playing

Toronto Raptors @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Toronto 7-23, Memphis 20-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 26, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 26, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Fand Duel SN - Memphis

Fand Duel SN - Memphis Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors and the Memphis Grizzlies will round out the year against one another at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at at FedExForum. The Raptors have now lost eight straight, leaving the team hunting for their first win since the third.

On Monday, things could have been worse for the Raptors, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 139-125 loss to the Knicks. Toronto was down 111-82 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

The Raptors struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 13.4 offensive rebounds per game earlier this season, but in their last five matches they've fallen to only 8.8 per game.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Grizzlies on Monday, but the final result did not. They fell to the Clippers 114-110. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Memphis in their matchups with Los Angeles: they've now lost four in a row.

Toronto's loss dropped their record down to 7-23. As for Memphis, their defeat ended an eight-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 20-10.

The Raptors came up short against the Grizzlies in their previous matchup back in January, falling 108-100. Can the Raptors avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Toronto has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Memphis.