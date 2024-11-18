Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Washington 2-10, New York 7-6

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 18, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, November 18, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Monumental Sports Network

Monumental Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $85.00

What to Know

The Knicks will be playing the full four quarters on Monday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They and the Washington Wizards will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The Knicks will be strutting in after a win while the Wizards will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Sunday, the Knicks earned a 114-104 victory over the Nets. The win made it back-to-back victories for New York.

The Knicks' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Karl-Anthony Towns, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 15 rebounds. Towns has been hot recently, having posted ten or more rebounds the last three times he's played. Josh Hart was another key player, going 8 for 13 en route to 20 points plus eight assists and eight rebounds.

The Knicks were working as a unit and finished the game with 33 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 25 assists in four consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, the Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their eighth straight loss. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 124-104 to the Pistons. Washington was down 102-79 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

New York now has a winning record of 7-6. As for Washington, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-10.

Monday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: The Knicks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.5 turnovers per game (they're ranked second in turnovers per game overall). It's a different story for the Wizards, though, as they've been averaging 15.2. Given the Knicks' sizable advantage in that area, the Wizards will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Knicks didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Wizards in their previous meeting back in January, but they still walked away with a 113-109 victory. Do the Knicks have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Wizards turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

New York is a big 14-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is 232.5 points.

Series History

New York has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Washington.