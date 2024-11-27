Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Los Angeles 10-7, San Antonio 10-8

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Frost Bank Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The Lakers have a tough task ahead: they'll enter the match with three straight losses, while the Spurs will come in with four straight victories.

The Lakers managed to keep up with the Suns until halftime on Tuesday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Lakers fell victim to a painful 127-100 defeat at the hands of the Suns. The contest marked Los Angeles' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

The Lakers' loss came about despite a quality game from Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 15 rebounds. With that strong performance, Davis is now averaging an impressive 2.1 blocks per game.

The Spurs' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They came out on top against the Jazz by a score of 128-115 on Tuesday. The score was all tied up 66-66 at the break, but San Antonio was the better team in the second half.

Victor Wembanyama was the offensive standout of the matchup as he went 13 for 23 en route to 34 points plus seven rebounds and three blocks. His evening made it five games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

The Spurs were working as a unit and finished the game with 30 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 29 assists in four consecutive matches.

Los Angeles' defeat dropped their record down to 10-7. As for San Antonio, they have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 10-8 record this season.

Looking forward, the Lakers are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.

The Lakers didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Spurs when the teams last played two weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 120-115 win. Do the Lakers have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Spurs turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Los Angeles is a slight 2.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 227 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 7 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.