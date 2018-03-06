2018 NFL Mock Draft: Browns draft Saquon Barkley No. 1 and here's the domino effect

The Browns do not have an easy situation on their hands, what with their decades-long inability to find a quarterback and the franchise coming off an 0-16 season. But in terms of this specific draft, Cleveland is set up really, really well to come away with two players who fit what the Browns need.

Quarterback is a key point and the Browns can pick anyone of the quarterbacks they want at No. 1 and follow it up by knowing, factually, they can have either Bradley Chubb, Saquon Barkley or Minkah Fitzpatrick -- three stud prospects who fit the Browns needs -- with the No. 4 pick. If for some reason they didn't love those three prospects, someone might be willing to trade up and swap spots with them. There are a lot of options on the table.

And yet, it appears the siren call of Saquon may be calling John Dorsey's name in this draft, with rumors of Barkley being the top choice for Cleveland in the draft coming out of the combine. The logic is pretty simple: Barkley could be the best player in the draft and one of the best running back prospects we've seen in years. There are four or five high-quality quarterbacks in this draft class, and the Browns could get Barkley at No. 1 overall and gamble their guy falls to them at No. 4 overall.

Personally, I believe this is a massive mistake. For starters, the Browns would be better off grabbing Chubb at No. 1 if they are going to go non-quarterback. Pair Chubb and Myles Garrett, draft a quarterback and go get Ronald Jones in the second round and you're cooking with gas all of a sudden.

More importantly, the decision to pass on a quarterback with the top pick, therefore allowing the Giants and Colts to control the draft board, is exactly how you get burnt.

Now, if the Browns are high on three different quarterbacks, they're fine. Because by drafting a different player, they guarantee themselves they can land one of those quarterbacks. So maybe they don't get burnt. Let's play it out and see what happens.

1. Cleveland Browns

Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State: History isn't kind to running backs going first overall, even if recent history is pretty good for running backs being drafted in the top 10. Barkley has superstar stamped all over him, so the Browns going with him first overall isn't outrageous. But it does run the risk of them losing out on the quarterback they might want.

2. New York Giants

Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming: Thanks a lot, Cleveland! Dave Gettleman's making a lot of noise about not drafting a quarterback because of Eli Manning, but going Allen at No. 2 and letting him sit behind Eli, then picking up pieces in free agency is the ideal situation for the Giants.

3. Denver Broncos (via mock trade)

Sam Darnold, QB, USC: The Broncos aren't out of the Kirk Cousins sweepstakes just yet, but they are in an uphill battles against the Jets and Vikings. If they miss out expect them to heavily consider a quarterback in the draft. And if the Browns decide to pass on a QB at No. 1, don't be shocked if the Broncos look into trading up into this spot with the Colts. (We can haggle over the price later, but it's not prohibitive to move up two spots unless there's a serious bidding war.)

4. Cleveland Browns (via Houston Texans)

Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma: And this is where it gets a little dicey. I like Mayfield. The Browns might like Mayfield. Mayfield believes he can turn around the Browns. But if they're not in love with Mayfield and Josh Rosen, they simply cannot afford to make this move, because there are too many teams capable of trading up and taking their guys.

5. Indianapolis Colts (via mock trade)

Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State: It would be surprising if Chubb fell this far, because he's the best player in the draft. But quarterbacks make weird things happen in the draft world. The Browns could conceivably take him at No. 4 too, but if you're the Colts and you can get paid to move down and still land an immediate impact and future stud pass rusher, it's best case.

6. New York Jets

Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA: Yes, this means the Vikings got Cousins in this situation. And this is not a terrible way for things to play out for the Jets, who can sit back at No. 6 and secure a future franchise quarterback capable of playing immediately and also handling the New York spotlight.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama: A stud defensive back who can play all over the field and help shore up the Buccaneers defense is a nice addition with the seventh overall pick.

8. Chicago Bears

Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama: It just continues to be too easy to mock a wideout to the Bears up until we see them do something aggressive in free agency, although signing Sammy Watkins or Allen Robinson could easily change that.

9. San Francisco 49ers

Quenton Nelson, OL, Notre Dame: Picture-perfect scenario for the 49ers here to land the best offensive lineman in the draft to help establish the run and protect Jimmy Garoppolo.

10. Oakland Raiders

Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia: He might not be a prospect who plays a perfect position in terms of value in today's NFL, but, MAN, he is a fun prospect to watch. I just don't see him plummeting down the board. THIS GUY is a football player.

11. Miami Dolphins

Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State: What are the Dolphins doing this offseason? IDK, but they need some depth at the cornerback position, so let's give them a top prospect in this draft who showed out well at the combine.

12. Cincinnati Bengals

Mike McGlinchy, OL, Notre Dame: Getting a pro-ready tackle who can step in and help out a porous offensive line would be a big bonus for the Bengals in this spot.

13. Washington Redskins

Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa: The Redskins are quietly getting kind of thin at cornerback with Breshaud Breeland a free agent and Kendall Fuller going to the Chiefs in a trade.

14. Green Bay Packers

Harold Landry, EDGE, Boston College: Landry says he's comfortable rushing with his hand down or standing up and doesn't care where he plays, and that versatility could play well into new DC Mike Pettine's defense.

15. Arizona Cardinals

Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech: Arizona's as tough a team as there is to project in the draft because they don't have a high pick and they don't have a quarterback. For now we'll give them the best player on their board and another versatile piece for Steve Wilks' defense.

16. Baltimore Ravens

Derwin James, DB, Florida State: The Ravens are hard to project because their needs do not meet with the availability in the draft, but they would be just find adding the best player on their board in the very versatile James.

17. Los Angeles Chargers

Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan: You could argue the same is true for the Chargers, but they go for one more shot at beefing up the current roster and trying to give Philip Rivers a run here. Adding Hurst only makes the defensive line more dangerous.

18. Seattle Seahawks

Isaiah Wynn, OL, Georgia: Seattle simply has to get better in the trenches when it comes to both running the ball and protecting Russell Wilson and adding a bully like Wynn would help them do that.

19. Dallas Cowboys

Vita Vea, DL, Washington: The Cowboys locked down Demarcus Lawrence on the franchise tag but now need to improve the interior of their defensive line with a big body who can soak up some offensive blockers.

20. Detroit Lions

Da'Ron Payne, DL, Alabama: The Lions put the tag on Ziggy Ansah but need more help on the defensive line and the upside-filled Payne can be the centerpiece for Matt Patricia's first-year defense.

21. Buffalo Bills

Taven Bryan, DL, Florida: The Bills have a lot of options with back-to-back picks, but here grab a high-motor defensive lineman who has drawn some J.J. Watt comparisons.

22. Buffalo Bills from Chiefs

Mike Hughes, CB, UCF: Even though they landed Vontae Davis, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Bills grab another cornerback in this draft and continue to stockpile defensive talent under Sean McDermott.

23. Los Angeles Rams

Arden Key, EDGE, LSU: The Rams have shown a willingness to gamble on some guys, and going with Key here is a gamble on a lot of upside, but they need pass rush help after dealing Robert Quinn this offseason.

24. Carolina Panthers

Will Hernandez, OL, UTEP: The Panthers are likely losing Andrew Norwell in free agency and need to replenish the talent on the offensive line through the draft. Hernandez showed out well at the combine and likely secured an early round selection.

25. Tennessee Titans

James Daniels, C, Iowa: Pretty nice combine showing from Daniels could push him into the first round, particularly with Billy Price suffering an injury during the bench press.

26. Atlanta Falcons

Rasheem Green, DL, USC: The Falcons are always looking for guys they can use in creative ways who also have tons of upside to plug into Dan Quinn's defense, and Green fits the mold from that regard.

27. New Orleans Saints

Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State: The Saints could easily end up filling this role with Jimmy Graham, assuming he isn't tagged by the Seahawks. But even then it wouldn't be stunning if they doubled down on the tight end position and got Gesicki, who exploded at the combine.

28. Pittsburgh Steelers

Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama: The Steelers are going to spend this offseason trying to figure out how to replace Ryan Shazier. It's not actually possible, but they need to find some linebacker help in free agency and the draft.

29. Jacksonville Jaguars

Dallas Goedert, TE, SDSU: The Jaguars committed to Blake Bortles this offseason and now need to figure out a way to get their quarterback some more weapons.

30. Minnesota Vikings

Connor Williams, OL, Texas: Nice combine showing from a guy with a lot of upside who struggled with injuries in 2017 should solidify him as a first-round pick. The Vikings need the offensive line help here.

31. New England Patriots

Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado: Rookie corners probably aren't making an instant impact in a Bill Belichick defense, but you never know. And judging from the Super Bowl, they clearly need depth at the position.

32. Philadelphia Eagles

Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M: Depending on what cuts the Eagles have to make (Torrey Smith?), it wouldn't be surprising to see them chase a little speed in the draft, especially if a guy like Kirk lands here.