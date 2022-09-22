|
Rams-Cardinals Preview
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) There aren't many secrets between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams, teams that will face each other Sunday for the fourth time in the past calendar year.
There's also no secret the Rams have had a huge advantage of late.
The defending Super Bowl champions have won 10 of 11 games in the series dating to 2017, including a dominant 34-11 playoff victory in the NFC wild-card round.
''They've obviously had our number here for a long time and that's not lost upon us, but we're just trying to improve,'' Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said. ''The last two weeks, we have started so slow, and we had 12 penalties last week. There's a lot that we have to focus on.
''We know they're a talented team and defending champs, so it's really been about us improving this week.''
The Cardinals (1-1) are in a good mood after last week's stunning come-from-behind win. Arizona trailed Las Vegas 20-0 at halftime, but rallied for a 29-23 victory when Byron Murphy Jr. returned Hunter Renfrow's fumble 59 yards for a touchdown with 3:51 left in overtime.
The Rams (1-1) bounced back from a rough loss to Buffalo in Week 1 by beating Atlanta 31-27 last week.
''I think they know us. We know them,'' Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said of the rivalry. ''Every year is a little bit different, players are different, schemes a little bit different, how those players fit into that scheme, all of it. But they're a really talented football team.''
The Cardinals did beat the Rams once last season, 37-20 in Inglewood.
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said facing the Rams - including seven-time All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald - is something he enjoys, no matter how difficult it can be.
''I've learned to embrace and love the opportunity to be able to play against (Donald) just because he's not going to be here forever and playing the game forever,'' Murray said. ''To be able to step on the field with him is an honor and to be able to go to battle against him. Like I said, he's one of the best ever do it, so that's how I see it.''
MURRAY'S MOVING
It has been a conundrum since Murray was drafted No. 1 overall by the Cardinals in 2019: The shifty quarterback is at his best when he runs the ball, but that also increases his risk of injury.
Kingsbury said Murray did a good job of picking his spots against the Raiders. The fourth-year quarterback made multiple incredible plays during Arizona's comeback against Las Vegas, including a 20-second scramble for a crucial 2-point conversion.
''He took advantage of the opportunities when they were there,'' Kingsbury said. ''I thought he made really good decisions of when to take off and when to move around.''
FIVE PICKS
Arizona's defense doesn't have an interception yet this season, but Stafford has been generous with the Rams' last few opponents.
The veteran quarterback leads the NFL with five interceptions in the first two weeks, and he tied for the league lead last season with 17 in his first year in LA. Stafford has thrown eight interceptions in his last four games, counting the Rams' final two postseason victories.
Stafford has vowed to cut down on his turnovers, which have happened even with coach Sean McVay largely avoiding long downfield routes in one of the NFL's most cautious passing attacks.
SCOUTING SIMMONS
Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons lost his starting job after one week but had the team's biggest moment in Week 2, forcing Renfrow's fumble that was returned by Murphy for the overtime touchdown.
Simmons - a first-round pick out of Clemson in 2020 - has been an enigma for the Cardinals during his first three seasons and it's hard to know where he goes from here. He was on the field for just 15 snaps against the Raiders because of his inconsistency, but has a penchant for big plays.
TURNOVER TURNABOUT
The Rams' defense has compensated for Stafford's profligacy by making seven takeaways in the first two weeks of the season, tied with Buffalo for the most in the league. The defense only made 25 total takeaways last season.
Seven players have a takeaway, including All-Pro defensive back Jalen Ramsey's game-clinching interception against Atlanta last week. The Rams might need Ramsey to be a difference-maker again this week, since promising rookie defensive back Cobie Durant is unlikely to play due to a hamstring injury and starter David Long could be slowed by a groin injury.
WATT'S UP
Defensive lineman J.J. Watt is relatively healthy and should play Sunday, which is good news for the Cardinals.
Watt had a sack last week against the Raiders and the five-time All-Pro continues to be effective when he's on the field. He's one reason the Cardinals didn't give up a touchdown after halftime in last week's win over the Raiders.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|10:57
|4:50
|1st Downs
|8
|1
|Rushing
|2
|0
|Passing
|6
|1
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-3
|0-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|167
|26
|Total Plays
|19
|10
|Avg Gain
|8.8
|2.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|39
|4
|Rush Attempts
|7
|2
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.6
|2.0
|Net Yards Passing
|128
|22
|Comp. - Att.
|9-12
|4-7
|Yards Per Pass
|10.7
|2.8
|Penalties - Yards
|3-20
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|3-35.3
|Return Yards
|34
|0
|Punts - Returns
|3-34
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|128
|PASS YDS
|22
|
|
|39
|RUSH YDS
|4
|
|
|167
|TOTAL YDS
|26
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Stafford 9 QB
5
FPTS
|M. Stafford
|9/12
|128
|0
|0
|5
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Kupp 10 WR
14
FPTS
|C. Kupp
|1
|20
|1
|20
|14
|
D. Henderson Jr. 27 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Henderson Jr.
|3
|16
|0
|7
|1
|
M. Stafford 9 QB
5
FPTS
|M. Stafford
|1
|4
|0
|4
|5
|
C. Akers 3 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Akers
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Kupp 10 WR
14
FPTS
|C. Kupp
|4
|3
|33
|0
|14
|14
|
K. Blanton TE
3
FPTS
|K. Blanton
|1
|1
|28
|0
|28
|3
|
B. Skowronek 18 WR
3
FPTS
|B. Skowronek
|1
|1
|26
|0
|26
|3
|
T. Higbee 89 TE
4
FPTS
|T. Higbee
|2
|2
|25
|0
|19
|4
|
B. Powell 19 WR
3
FPTS
|B. Powell
|2
|2
|16
|0
|16
|3
|
A. Robinson 1 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Robinson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Kendrick 6 CB
|D. Kendrick
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Donald 99 DE
|A. Donald
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. Wagner 45 MLB
|B. Wagner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Rapp 24 SS
|T. Rapp
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robinson 94 DE
|A. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Scott 33 FS
|N. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Gay 8 K
4
FPTS
|M. Gay
|1/1
|22
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Powell 19 WR
3
FPTS
|B. Powell
|2
|16.5
|22
|0
|
J. Gervase 43 LB
0
FPTS
|J. Gervase
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Murray 1 QB
1
FPTS
|K. Murray
|4/7
|37
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Conner 6 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Conner
|2
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Brown 2 WR
4
FPTS
|M. Brown
|2
|2
|27
|0
|14
|4
|
Z. Ertz 86 TE
1
FPTS
|Z. Ertz
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
J. Conner 6 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Conner
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
A. Green 18 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Green
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Dortch 83 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Dortch
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Baker 3 SS
|B. Baker
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Gardeck 45 LB
|D. Gardeck
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Collins 25 ILB
|Z. Collins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Murphy 7 CB
|B. Murphy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Niemann 56 LB
|B. Niemann
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thompson 34 FS
|J. Thompson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Vigil 59 OLB
|N. Vigil
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Thomas 97 LB
|C. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Allen 94 DE
|Z. Allen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Simmons 9 ILB
|I. Simmons
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Lee 14 P
|A. Lee
|3
|35.3
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
3 & 12 - LAR 28(14:13 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to T.Higbee to ARI 22 for 6 yards (D.Gardeck).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - LAR 28(14:19 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep left to C.Kupp [M.Golden].
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - LAR 31(15:00 - 2nd) D.Henderson up the middle to ARI 28 for 3 yards (Z.Allen; N.Vigil).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LAR 26(0:01 - 1st) PENALTY on LAR-C.Shelton - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 26 - No Play.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 48(0:45 - 1st) M.Stafford pass deep left to B.Skowronek to ARI 26 for 26 yards (B.Murphy).
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 20(1:31 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short middle to K.Blanton to LAR 48 for 28 yards (B.Baker; N.Vigil) [D.Kennard].
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - ARI 41(1:42 - 1st) A.Lee punts 50 yards to LAR 9 - Center-A.Brewer. B.Powell to LAR 20 for 11 yards (V.Dimukeje).
|+14 YD
3 & 21 - ARI 27(2:18 - 1st) K.Murray pass short middle to M.Brown to ARI 41 for 14 yards (T.Rapp).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ARI 42(2:42 - 1st) K.Murray sacked at ARI 27 for -15 yards (A.Donald).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 38(3:19 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to J.Conner pushed ob at ARI 42 for 4 yards (D.Kendrick).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25(4:00 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to M.Brown pushed ob at ARI 38 for 13 yards (D.Kendrick).
|Kickoff
|(4:00 - 1st) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:00 - 1st) M.Gay extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 20(4:06 - 1st) C.Kupp left end for 20 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - LAR 24(4:53 - 1st) M.Stafford scrambles up the middle to ARI 20 for 4 yards (D.Gardeck).
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 31(5:34 - 1st) D.Henderson up the middle to ARI 24 for 7 yards (I.Simmons; C.Thomas).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 31(6:23 - 1st) C.Akers right end to ARI 31 for no gain (B.Baker).
|+19 YD
1 & 15 - LAR 50(7:11 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short left to T.Higbee to ARI 31 for 19 yards (Z.Collins).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LAR 45(7:33 - 1st) PENALTY on LAR - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 45 - No Play.
|+14 YD
2 & 11 - LAR 41(8:22 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short middle to C.Kupp to ARI 45 for 14 yards (B.Baker).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 42(8:50 - 1st) C.Akers left end to LAR 41 for -1 yards (B.Niemann).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - ARI 27(9:02 - 1st) A.Lee punts 53 yards to LAR 20 - Center-A.Brewer. B.Powell to LAR 42 for 22 yards (A.Brewer).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - ARI 27(9:09 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ARI 27(9:12 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to G.Dortch.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25(9:45 - 1st) J.Conner up the middle to ARI 27 for 2 yards (B.Wagner).
|Kickoff
|(9:45 - 1st) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - LAR 4(9:49 - 1st) M.Gay 22 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - LAR 4(9:54 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to Al.Robinson.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LAR 4(9:56 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to Al.Robinson.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - LAR 4(10:20 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short middle to B.Powell to ARI 4 for no gain (Z.Collins).
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - LAR 14(11:00 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to C.Kupp pushed ob at ARI 4 for 10 yards (B.Baker) [J.Thompson].
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 20(11:39 - 1st) D.Henderson up the middle to ARI 14 for 6 yards (J.Thompson; B.Murphy).
|+16 YD
2 & 11 - LAR 36(12:21 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short left to B.Powell to ARI 20 for 16 yards (B.Baker).
|+9 YD
1 & 20 - LAR 45(13:04 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to C.Kupp pushed ob at ARI 36 for 9 yards (J.Thompson).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LAR 35(13:34 - 1st) D.Henderson up the middle to ARI 31 for 4 yards (M.Wilson). PENALTY on LAR-J.Noteboom - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ARI 35 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - ARI 33(13:42 - 1st) A.Lee punts 3 yards to ARI 36 - Center-A.Brewer. J.Gervase to ARI 35 for 1 yard (A.Brewer - S.Anderson).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - ARI 33(13:46 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to A.Green (J.Ramsey).
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - ARI 31(14:28 - 1st) J.Conner up the middle to ARI 33 for 2 yards (As.Robinson).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to Z.Ertz to ARI 31 for 6 yards (N.Scott).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
