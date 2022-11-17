|
Panthers-Ravens Preview
Sometimes, as a motivational technique, a player might make a point of remembering everyone at his position who was drafted ahead of him.
It doesn't seem quite that personal for Lamar Jackson.
''I was motivated when it took forever for me to get drafted. That's all,'' he said. ''It doesn't really matter who went first, I just know my spot, what it was.''
Jackson was taken 32nd in the 2018 draft by the Baltimore Ravens. That was 31 spots behind Baker Mayfield, who was picked by Cleveland back then and will face the Ravens this weekend as the quarterback of the Carolina Panthers.
In fact, two of the four quarterbacks taken ahead of Jackson are currently with Carolina. Sam Darnold, drafted third by the New York Jets, is also on the Panthers but hasn't played yet this season. By now, it's fairly obvious that the Ravens and Buffalo Bills ended up with the quarterback prizes from that draft when they took Jackson and Josh Allen.
''I remember all the coaches thundering down the hallway like a herd. I could hear them, `Boom, boom, boom!' - because we were on the other side of the building when we got Lamar,'' Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said. ''So, everyone was excited. I remember that.''
Jackson and Mayfield have faced off plenty because they were in the same division until Mayfield was traded from the Browns to the Panthers before this season. He began the season as Carolina's starter, but was sidelined with an ankle injury in Week 5. P.J. Walker replaced him, but he hurt his own ankle and Mayfield is now set to start again.
''I'm not worried about it being `my job' because I know what I am capable of and this team does as well,'' Mayfield said. ''I am going to go out there fully confident and ready to win.''
The Ravens (6-3) have won three straight and are coming off their open date. They lead the AFC North. Carolina (3-7) hasn't fared nearly as well, but the Panthers are only two games out of first place in the NFC South after beating Atlanta last week.
RUN THE ROCK
No Christian McCaffrey, no problem for the Panthers.
Carolina is averaging 159.5 yards per game on the ground in the four games since McCaffrey was traded to the San Francisco 49ers. They averaged 90.3 yards per game in the six games with him in the backfield.
Guard Austin Corbett said that is not a reflection on McCaffrey, but more of an indication of the team's total commitment to the running game.
''We have found an identity,'' Corbett said.
D'Onta Foreman has proven to be the ideal back for what interim coach Steve Wilks wants - a tough, physical back who wears down opponents.
Foreman has run for 389 yards and four touchdowns in the past four games.
LAYOFFS
Both teams have had extra time to prepare for this game. The Ravens were off last week, and Carolina played a Thursday night game.
Baltimore is 11-3 in games immediately following an open date under Harbaugh.
SCARED OF MOM
Mayfield said he got to know Lamar Jackson and his family a little bit in college and came away impressed - and, frankly, a little scared.
''He's a great guy and good family. Still intimidated by his mom to be honest with you,'' Mayfield said with a smile.
''His mom used to work him out and she told me stories for me to get ... down to Florida and go work out with him and I politely declined after a few beverages at the Heisman ceremony,'' Mayfield said. ''But she's intimidating. There is a reason why he is so tough.''
LAST SEASON
Baltimore split two games with Mayfield and the Browns last year. Mayfield threw for 247 yards and a touchdown in a 16-10 loss at Baltimore, and he passed for 190 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in a 24-22 win over the Ravens.
''I did think Baker would be a Brownie for life, so it will be a little different seeing those colors,'' Baltimore defensive back Marlon Humphrey said. ''I thought the Lamar-Baker thing would be a long time. So, him in the baby blue and white, it's going to be different, but I'm sure he'll still be the same feisty Baker that will ... If he throws one on you, he'll let you know, so I do like that about Baker.''
PASSING ON LAMAR
Wilks was the coach of the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 and had the No. 10 pick in the draft. He was part of the group that chose Josh Rosen, passing on Jackson.
''I can't even recall where we had him ranked,'' Wilks said. ''If I did, I probably wouldn't tell you.''
---
AP Sports Writer Steve Reed contributed to this report.
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|15:50
|15:29
|1st Downs
|4
|10
|Rushing
|3
|5
|Passing
|1
|5
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-7
|4-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|67
|160
|Total Plays
|24
|35
|Avg Gain
|2.8
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|26
|40
|Rush Attempts
|11
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|2.9
|Net Yards Passing
|41
|120
|Comp. - Att.
|9-12
|14-21
|Yards Per Pass
|3.2
|5.7
|Penalties - Yards
|4-45
|3-16
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-44.6
|3-41.0
|Return Yards
|11
|5
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-8
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-3
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-1 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|41
|PASS YDS
|120
|
|
|26
|RUSH YDS
|40
|
|
|67
|TOTAL YDS
|160
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
2
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|9/12
|50
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Foreman 33 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Foreman
|8
|16
|0
|10
|1
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
2
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|1
|8
|0
|8
|2
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Hubbard
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
I. Thomas 80 TE
5
FPTS
|I. Thomas
|4
|3
|24
|0
|12
|5
|
D. Moore 2 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Moore
|3
|2
|17
|0
|12
|3
|
L. Shenault Jr. 15 WR
3
FPTS
|L. Shenault Jr.
|3
|3
|5
|0
|5
|3
|
R. Blackshear 20 RB
1
FPTS
|R. Blackshear
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
T. Marshall Jr. 88 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Marshall Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Henderson 24 CB
|C. Henderson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Luvu 49 OLB
|F. Luvu
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Woods 25 SS
|X. Woods
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Chinn 21 FS
|J. Chinn
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Franklin 42 SAF
|S. Franklin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Taylor 28 CB
|K. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Littleton 55 OLB
|C. Littleton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Green-Thompson 7 OLB
|S. Green-Thompson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Horn 8 CB
|J. Horn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Barno 90 DE
|A. Barno
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Gross-Matos 97 DE
|Y. Gross-Matos
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Smith 40 LB
|B. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Burns 53 DE
|B. Burns
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Roy 93 DT
|B. Roy
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Hekker 10 P
|J. Hekker
|5
|44.6
|3
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Blackshear 20 RB
1
FPTS
|R. Blackshear
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
4
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|14/21
|120
|0
|1
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
4
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|5
|27
|0
|10
|4
|
J. Hill 43 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Hill
|3
|7
|0
|4
|3
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
K. Drake 17 RB
1
FPTS
|K. Drake
|5
|2
|0
|3
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Robinson 10 WR
14
FPTS
|D. Robinson
|6
|6
|87
|0
|31
|14
|
M. Andrews 89 TE
5
FPTS
|M. Andrews
|5
|3
|26
|0
|12
|5
|
J. Hill 43 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Hill
|3
|3
|8
|0
|7
|3
|
K. Drake 17 RB
1
FPTS
|K. Drake
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
I. Likely 80 TE
0
FPTS
|I. Likely
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Proche 3 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Proche
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Davis 28 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Davis
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
P. Queen 6 OLB
|P. Queen
|4-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|
K. Hamilton 14 SAF
|K. Hamilton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Smith 58 ILB
|R. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Peters 24 CB
|M. Peters
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Urban 97 DE
|B. Urban
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bowser 54 LB
|T. Bowser
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Clark 36 SS
|C. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Stone 26 FS
|G. Stone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Washington 96 DE
|B. Washington
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Campbell 93 DE
|C. Campbell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Humphrey 44 CB
|M. Humphrey
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Houston 50 OLB
|J. Houston
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Tucker 9 K
3
FPTS
|J. Tucker
|1/1
|32
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Stout 11 P
|J. Stout
|3
|41.0
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|2
|2.5
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - CAR 35(13:55 - 3rd) J.Hekker punts 53 yards to BAL 12 - Center-J.Jansen. D.Duvernay pushed ob at BAL 16 for 4 yards (S.Franklin). PENALTY on BAL-K.Hamilton - Offensive Holding - 6 yards - enforced at BAL 12.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CAR 35(13:59 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to I.Thomas.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CAR 35(14:21 - 3rd) D.Foreman right end to CAR 35 for no gain (T.Bowser).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 31(14:57 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to I.Thomas to CAR 35 for 4 yards (R.Smith).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Tucker kicks 42 yards from BAL 35 to CAR 23. R.Blackshear pushed ob at CAR 31 for 8 yards (J.Hill).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - BAL 14(0:05 - 2nd) J.Tucker 32 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BAL 14(0:10 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAL 14(0:17 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to I.Likely.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 14(0:21 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to J.Proche.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 45(0:28 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short middle to D.Robinson to CAR 14 for 31 yards (K.Taylor).
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - BAL 48(0:35 - 2nd) L.Jackson right end to CAR 45 for 3 yards (F.Luvu).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - BAL 48(0:39 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to I.Likely.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 44(0:46 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Andrews to CAR 48 for 8 yards (X.Woods).
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - BAL 37(0:51 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short left to D.Robinson pushed ob at BAL 44 for 7 yards (C.Henderson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 34(1:10 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to J.Hill to BAL 37 for 3 yards (J.Chinn).
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - BAL 30(1:29 - 2nd) J.Hill right tackle to BAL 34 for 4 yards (F.Luvu).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 23(2:00 - 2nd) L.Jackson left end to BAL 30 for 7 yards (S.Franklin; J.Chinn).
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - BAL 19(2:31 - 2nd) D.Duvernay right end ran ob at BAL 23 for 4 yards (S.Thompson; J.Chinn).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - BAL 16(3:13 - 2nd) J.Hill right tackle to BAL 19 for 3 yards (F.Luvu).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 10(3:38 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to D.Robinson to BAL 16 for 6 yards (B.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 18 - CAR 48(3:49 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 42 yards to BAL 10 - Center-J.Jansen - downed by CAR-J.Iyiegbuniwe.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - CAR 48(3:52 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to D.Moore.
|Penalty
3 & 13 - CAR 47(4:13 - 2nd) PENALTY on CAR-B.Bozeman - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 47 - No Play.
|+12 YD
2 & 25 - CAR 41(5:01 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to I.Thomas to BAL 47 for 12 yards (B.Urban).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - CAR 44(5:08 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep left to T.Tremble (M.Humphrey). PENALTY on CAR-C.Hubbard - Chop Block - 15 yards - enforced at BAL 44 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 44(5:51 - 2nd) D.Foreman left guard to BAL 44 for no gain (K.Hamilton).
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - CAR 48(6:35 - 2nd) B.Mayfield scrambles up the middle to BAL 44 for 8 yards (P.Queen; M.Peters).
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - CAR 46(7:17 - 2nd) D.Foreman right tackle to CAR 48 for 2 yards (P.Queen).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 45(7:59 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short right to L.Shenault to CAR 46 for 1 yard (K.Hamilton).
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - CAR 43(8:45 - 2nd) C.Hubbard left guard to CAR 45 for 2 yards (C.Campbell; B.Washington).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 35(9:19 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short right to I.Thomas pushed ob at CAR 43 for 8 yards (M.Peters).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 29(9:26 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short middle intended for M.Andrews INTERCEPTED by B.Roy at CAR 32. B.Roy to CAR 35 for 3 yards (R.Stanley).
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - BAL 34(10:12 - 2nd) L.Jackson right end to CAR 29 for 5 yards (S.Franklin).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 41(10:42 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short left to D.Robinson to CAR 34 for 7 yards (C.Henderson).
|+13 YD
3 & 13 - BAL 46(11:05 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to D.Robinson pushed ob at CAR 41 for 13 yards (C.Henderson).
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 49(11:52 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Davis to BAL 46 for -3 yards (S.Thompson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 49(12:35 - 2nd) K.Drake left tackle to BAL 49 for no gain (B.Burns; F.Luvu).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - CAR 23(12:46 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 48 yards to BAL 29 - Center-J.Jansen. D.Duvernay to BAL 34 for 5 yards (J.Iyiegbuniwe). PENALTY on CAR-R.Blackshear - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at BAL 34.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - CAR 18(13:33 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short right to D.Moore to CAR 23 for 5 yards (M.Peters).
|-3 YD
2 & 6 - CAR 21(14:17 - 2nd) D.Foreman left end to CAR 18 for -3 yards (P.Queen).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 17(14:52 - 2nd) C.Erving reported in as eligible. D.Foreman up the middle to CAR 21 for 4 yards (P.Queen).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - BAL 45(15:00 - 2nd) J.Stout punts 28 yards to CAR 17 - Center-N.Moore - fair catch by S.Smith.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - BAL 45(0:34 - 1st) J.Hill left end to CAR 45 for no gain (S.Thompson; B.Burns).
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - BAL 48(1:11 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short right to J.Hill to CAR 45 for 7 yards (C.Henderson).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 47(1:54 - 1st) K.Drake left tackle to BAL 48 for 1 yard (B.Smith; F.Luvu).
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - BAL 37(2:29 - 1st) L.Jackson right guard to BAL 47 for 10 yards (X.Woods). CAR-C.Littleton was injured during the play.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - BAL 31(3:07 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short left to M.Andrews pushed ob at BAL 37 for 6 yards (J.Horn).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 29(3:45 - 1st) L.Jackson left end pushed ob at BAL 31 for 2 yards (C.Henderson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - CAR 30(3:52 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 41 yards to BAL 29 - Center-J.Jansen - fair catch by D.Duvernay.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - CAR 25(4:31 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short middle to L.Shenault to CAR 30 for 5 yards (K.Hamilton - M.Humphrey).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CAR 25(5:15 - 1st) C.Hubbard left tackle to CAR 25 for no gain (P.Queen).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 25(5:18 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short middle to T.Marshall.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - BAL 13(5:31 - 1st) J.Stout punts 52 yards to CAR 35 - Center-N.Moore - downed by BAL-D.Phillips. PENALTY on CAR-C.Wooten - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CAR 35.
|-2 YD
3 & 12 - BAL 15(6:09 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short middle to J.Hill to BAL 13 for -2 yards (A.Barno).
|-4 YD
2 & 8 - BAL 19(6:51 - 1st) K.Drake left end to BAL 15 for -4 yards (C.Littleton).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 17(7:30 - 1st) K.Drake left guard to BAL 19 for 2 yards (Y.Gross-Matos).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - CAR 44(7:35 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 39 yards to BAL 17 - Center-J.Jansen - fair catch by D.Duvernay.
|Penalty
4 & 14 - CAR 39(7:42 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 41 yards to BAL 20 - Center-J.Jansen - fair catch by D.Duvernay. PENALTY on BAL-B.Stephens - Running Into the Kicker - 5 yards - enforced at CAR 39 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CAR 48(8:24 - 1st) B.Mayfield sacked at CAR 39 for -9 yards (sack split by J.Houston and P.Queen).
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - CAR 47(9:09 - 1st) C.Erving reported in as eligible. D.Foreman right guard to CAR 48 for 1 yard (R.Smith).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 43(9:51 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to R.Blackshear to CAR 47 for 4 yards (G.Stone).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - CAR 41(10:31 - 1st) C.Mays reported in as eligible. D.Foreman left guard to CAR 43 for 2 yards (B.Washington).
|+10 YD
2 & 11 - CAR 31(11:10 - 1st) D.Foreman up the middle to CAR 41 for 10 yards (C.Clark - P.Queen).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 32(11:55 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to L.Shenault to CAR 31 for -1 yards (K.Hamilton - M.Humphrey).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 20(12:30 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to D.Moore ran ob at CAR 32 for 12 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - BAL 43(12:37 - 1st) J.Stout punts 43 yards to end zone - Center-N.Moore - Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - BAL 43(12:40 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to J.Proche.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 45(13:20 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short right to K.Drake to CAR 43 for 2 yards (S.Franklin).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 45(13:26 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to M.Andrews.
|+23 YD
1 & 15 - BAL 32(14:06 - 1st) L.Jackson pass deep middle to D.Robinson to CAR 45 for 23 yards (J.Chinn).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAL 37(14:11 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to P.Ricard. PENALTY on BAL-M.Moses - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 37 - No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 25(15:00 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Andrews to BAL 37 for 12 yards (C.Henderson - B.Burns).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Pineiro kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
-
CAR
BAL
0
3
3rd 13:41 FOX
