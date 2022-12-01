|
|
|WAS
|NYG
Commanders-Giants Preview
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) The Washington Commanders and the New York Giants have been mirroring each other for years.
Neither of the NFC East bottom-feeders has had a winning season since 2016, although the Commanders - known at the time as the Washington Football Team - won the division in the 2020 pandemic season with a 7-9 record. The Giants (6-10) were second.
Over the years, both teams have had high draft picks and left their fans frustrated more often than not.
The unexpected has happened this season. The Commanders (7-5) and Giants (7-4) are in the playoff hunt as the season heads into the home stretch. They will play twice in the next three weeks, starting Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
''I always say that the games in December matter most,'' said left tackle Andrew Thomas, the Giants' first-round pick in 2020. ''Two division opponents with a winning record, you can't ask for any better. We're excited for it. Washington's going to be prepared, so I'm looking forward to it.''
The Commanders are on a roll, especially since quarterback Taylor Heinicke replaced an injured Carson Wentz on Oct. 23 against Green Bay. They have won three straight and six of seven.
''When you get to this time of the year and you're in the playoff hunt, every game's really exciting,'' said Heinicke, who is 5-1 as the starter. ''It means something. I've been on the other end. I wasn't playing at the time, but I've been in locker rooms where you get to this part of the season, you're already out of the playoffs and it's not fun.''
The Giants, who last made the playoffs in 2016, and the Commanders both control their postseason destinies. They seemingly are playing for wild-card spots along with NFC East rival Dallas (8-3). Philadelphia (10-1) leads the division.
No division has had all four teams make the playoffs.
RUN DANNY RUN
The Giants' running game has bogged down in recent weeks, being held under 90 yards in each of New York's three losses during its past four games.
While Saquon Barkley (992 yards) is closing in on his first 1,000-yard rushing season since 2019, the key might be quarterback Daniel Jones. The fourth-year player has cut back on his rushing the past month and it has hurt the running game. Expect him to test the wheels more.
POCKET HEINICKE
After running for 20 times for 61 yards in his first five starts this season, Heinicke did not have a rushing attempt last week against Atlanta. Coach Ron Rivera sees it as a sign of maturity, but Heinicke has not given up his willingness to extend plays with his legs and take off to gain yards when necessary.
''It's one of those things that kind of just happens,'' Heinicke said. ''I don't really try and think about running. It's kind of one of those things where if things break down then, yeah, I'll go for it.''
STANDING ON A CORNER
The Giants have had too many cornerbacks get hurt this season.
After cutting top cornerback James Bradberry (Eagles) in a salary-cap move, New York went into the season with Adoree Jackson and Aaron Robinson as the starters.
Robinson was lost for the season in early October to a knee injury. Free agent Fabian Moreau replaced him at right cornerback on Oct. 9 until sustaining an oblique injury in November in the same game Jackson hurt a knee. Rookie Cor'Dale Flott and Nick McCloud started on Thanksgiving. Flott suffered a concussion.
Moreau has a chance to return this week, but second-year pro Rodarius Williams, who had an interception against Dallas, might start.
CHANGING OF THE GUARD
Washington's offensive line has had plenty of changes this season, outside of Charles Leno at left tackle. The churn is expected to continue Sunday. Sam Cosmi and Cornelius Lucas have been rotating at right tackle, but Cosmi is set to replace injured starter Trai Turner at right guard.
''I'm excited about the opportunity to play guard,'' Cosmi said. ''I've never really done it other than one practice here. ... Just trying something new and got that opportunity here.''
Linemen have gotten increasingly excited about offensive coordinator Scott Turner's reliance on the run. Don't expect that to change any time soon, since the Commanders have two effective lead backs in rookie Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson and have been using third-stringer Jonathan Williams and receiver Curtis Samuel situationally, too.
NUMBERS
Teams that started 8-4 have made the postseason 81.9% of the time since 1990. It drops to 54.9% for teams at 7-5.
The Giants have the NFL's toughest remaining schedule (.688 opponent win percentage), followed by Chicago (.625) and Washington (.600).
---
AP Sports Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this report.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|17:05
|12:55
|1st Downs
|11
|12
|Rushing
|5
|8
|Passing
|5
|3
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-4
|3-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|161
|204
|Total Plays
|32
|31
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|59
|116
|Rush Attempts
|15
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|6.1
|Net Yards Passing
|102
|88
|Comp. - Att.
|11-16
|10-11
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-47.0
|1-48.0
|Return Yards
|6
|25
|Punts - Returns
|1-6
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-25
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|0-1 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|102
|PASS YDS
|88
|
|
|59
|RUSH YDS
|116
|
|
|161
|TOTAL YDS
|204
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Heinicke 4 QB
10
FPTS
|T. Heinicke
|11/16
|110
|1
|0
|10
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Robinson Jr. 8 RB
6
FPTS
|B. Robinson Jr.
|8
|39
|0
|16
|6
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
2
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|5
|20
|0
|6
|2
|
J. Williams 41 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Williams
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
T. Heinicke 4 QB
10
FPTS
|T. Heinicke
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. McLaurin 17 WR
16
FPTS
|T. McLaurin
|5
|4
|60
|1
|20
|16
|
J. Dotson 1 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Dotson
|2
|2
|25
|0
|16
|4
|
B. Robinson Jr. 8 RB
6
FPTS
|B. Robinson Jr.
|2
|2
|15
|0
|10
|6
|
L. Thomas 82 TE
2
FPTS
|L. Thomas
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
2
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|
C. Sims 89 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Sims
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Davis 52 LB
|J. Davis
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Holmes 34 CB
|C. Holmes
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Curl 31 SS
|K. Curl
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. McCain 20 FS
|B. McCain
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Allen 93 DT
|J. Allen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. Forrest 22 SS
|D. Forrest
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Toohill 95 DE
|C. Toohill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Payne 94 DT
|D. Payne
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Sweat 90 DE
|M. Sweat
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bostic 59 ILB
|J. Bostic
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fuller 29 CB
|K. Fuller
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Obada 97 DE
|E. Obada
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Butler 35 SAF
|P. Butler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Slye 6 K
7
FPTS
|J. Slye
|2/2
|42
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Way 5 P
|T. Way
|1
|47.0
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Erickson 86 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Erickson
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Jones 8 QB
6
FPTS
|D. Jones
|10/11
|97
|0
|0
|6
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Barkley 26 RB
15
FPTS
|S. Barkley
|11
|60
|1
|21
|15
|
D. Jones 8 QB
6
FPTS
|D. Jones
|8
|56
|0
|21
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Slayton 86 WR
8
FPTS
|D. Slayton
|2
|2
|63
|0
|55
|8
|
I. Hodgins 18 WR
3
FPTS
|I. Hodgins
|2
|2
|16
|0
|10
|3
|
S. Barkley 26 RB
15
FPTS
|S. Barkley
|3
|3
|8
|0
|5
|15
|
R. James 80 WR
2
FPTS
|R. James
|2
|2
|6
|0
|7
|2
|
M. Breida 31 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Breida
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Love 20 SS
|J. Love
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Gilbert 38 DB
|Z. Gilbert
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. McFadden 41 ILB
|M. McFadden
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Williams 99 DE
|L. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Pinnock 27 CB
|J. Pinnock
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ellis 71 DT
|J. Ellis
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
N. McCloud 44 CB
|N. McCloud
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Smith 45 ILB
|J. Smith
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 97 NT
|D. Lawrence
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ward 55 OLB
|J. Ward
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Ximines 53 OLB
|O. Ximines
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Mondeaux 96 DT
|H. Mondeaux
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Thibodeaux 5 OLB
|K. Thibodeaux
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Butler 94 DT
|V. Butler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Moreau 37 CB
|F. Moreau
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Gano 9 K
7
FPTS
|G. Gano
|2/2
|48
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Gillan 6 P
|J. Gillan
|1
|48.0
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Brightwell 23 RB
0
FPTS
|G. Brightwell
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25(0:02 - 2nd) T.Heinicke kneels to WAS 24 for -1 yards.
|Kickoff
|(0:02 - 2nd) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
2 & 9 - NYG 9(0:05 - 2nd) G.Gano 27 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NYG 9(0:06 - 2nd) D.Jones spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - NYG 11(0:19 - 2nd) D.Jones right end to WAS 9 for 2 yards (K.Curl).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - NYG 18(0:26 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short middle to R.James to WAS 11 for 7 yards (K.Curl).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 20(0:30 - 2nd) D.Jones up the middle to WAS 18 for 2 yards (J.Allen).
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - NYG 30(0:39 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short middle to I.Hodgins to WAS 20 for 10 yards (D.Forrest; P.Butler).
|+4 YD
2 & 14 - NYG 34(0:44 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to M.Breida pushed ob at WAS 30 for 4 yards (J.Davis).
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 30(1:07 - 2nd) S.Barkley right tackle to WAS 34 for -4 yards (J.Davis).
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 49(1:14 - 2nd) S.Barkley right tackle pushed ob at WAS 30 for 21 yards (C.Holmes).
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - NYG 44(1:20 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to S.Barkley pushed ob at NYG 49 for 5 yards (B.McCain).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 38(1:37 - 2nd) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 44 for 6 yards (C.Holmes).
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - NYG 34(2:00 - 2nd) D.Jones up the middle to NYG 38 for 4 yards (J.Allen).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(2:23 - 2nd) S.Barkley left end pushed ob at NYG 34 for 9 yards (J.Bostic).
|Kickoff
|(2:28 - 2nd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to NYG 0. G.Brightwell to NYG 25 for 25 yards (J.Reaves).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - WAS 24(2:33 - 2nd) J.Slye 42 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WAS 24(2:38 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete deep right to T.McLaurin.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAS 24(2:43 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short left to A.Gibson [K.Thibodeaux].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 24(3:27 - 2nd) A.Gibson right end to NYG 24 for no gain (J.Smith; N.McCloud).
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - WAS 30(4:09 - 2nd) A.Gibson left guard to NYG 24 for 6 yards (J.Love).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 36(4:44 - 2nd) A.Gibson left guard to NYG 30 for 6 yards (M.McFadden; N.McCloud).
|Penalty
3 & 7 - WAS 41(4:49 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete deep middle to T.McLaurin [K.Thibodeaux]. PENALTY on NYG-F.Moreau - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 41 - No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - WAS 46(5:26 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short left to B.Robinson to NYG 41 for 5 yards (F.Moreau; Z.Gilbert).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 44(6:05 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short right to C.Sims to NYG 46 for -2 yards (J.Love).
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - WAS 45(6:43 - 2nd) B.Robinson up the middle to NYG 44 for 1 yard (J.Ward; M.McFadden).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 46(7:20 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short left to T.McLaurin to NYG 45 for 9 yards (Z.Gilbert).
|+20 YD
2 & 9 - WAS 26(8:05 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass deep left to T.McLaurin to WAS 46 for 20 yards (J.Pinnock; F.Moreau).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25(8:49 - 2nd) J.Williams left tackle to WAS 26 for 1 yard (M.McFadden - J.Ward).
|Kickoff
|(8:49 - 2nd) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:49 - 2nd) G.Gano extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 13(8:54 - 2nd) S.Barkley right tackle for 13 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - NYG 23(9:30 - 2nd) D.Jones scrambles right end ran ob at WAS 13 for 10 yards (B.McCain).
|+6 YD
2 & 13 - NYG 29(10:12 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left to I.Hodgins pushed ob at WAS 23 for 6 yards (K.Fuller).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 26(10:49 - 2nd) S.Barkley right tackle to WAS 29 for -3 yards (M.Sweat - D.Payne).
|+55 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 19(11:27 - 2nd) D.Jones pass deep left to D.Slayton to WAS 26 for 55 yards (D.Forrest).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - WAS 34(11:34 - 2nd) T.Way punts 47 yards to NYG 19 - Center-C.Cheeseman - fair catch by R.James.
|+12 YD
3 & 13 - WAS 22(12:20 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short right to T.McLaurin to WAS 34 for 12 yards (D.Lawrence - O.Ximines).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - WAS 30(13:05 - 2nd) T.Heinicke sacked at WAS 22 for -8 yards (J.Ellis).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25(13:38 - 2nd) B.Robinson right guard to WAS 30 for 5 yards (J.Love).
|Kickoff
|(13:38 - 2nd) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - NYG 30(13:43 - 2nd) G.Gano 48 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|-1 YD
3 & 5 - NYG 29(14:23 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left to R.James to WAS 30 for -1 yards (B.McCain - J.Bostic).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - NYG 32(15:00 - 2nd) D.Jones right tackle to WAS 29 for 3 yards (C.Holmes).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 34(0:18 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to S.Barkley pushed ob at WAS 32 for 2 yards (C.Holmes).
|+21 YD
2 & 8 - NYG 40(0:47 - 1st) D.Jones scrambles up the middle to WAS 39 for 21 yards (K.Curl). PENALTY on WAS-K.Curl - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at WAS 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 38(1:20 - 1st) S.Barkley right guard to NYG 40 for 2 yards (K.Fuller; J.Davis).
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - NYG 33(1:54 - 1st) S.Barkley right guard to NYG 38 for 5 yards (D.Forrest - J.Davis).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(2:27 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to D.Slayton pushed ob at NYG 33 for 8 yards (J.Davis).
|Kickoff
|(2:27 - 1st) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:27 - 1st) J.Slye extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|+19 YD
3 & 4 - WAS 19(2:35 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass short right to T.McLaurin for 19 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - WAS 19(2:38 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short right to A.Gibson.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25(3:18 - 1st) A.Gibson right guard to NYG 19 for 6 yards (L.Williams).
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 36(3:59 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass short middle to L.Thomas to NYG 25 for 11 yards (M.McFadden).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 36(4:35 - 1st) B.Robinson left tackle to NYG 36 for no gain (Z.Gilbert).
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - WAS 41(5:19 - 1st) B.Robinson right guard to NYG 36 for 5 yards (D.Lawrence; V.Butler).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 46(5:55 - 1st) B.Robinson up the middle to NYG 41 for 5 yards (H.Mondeaux; M.McFadden).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 38(6:31 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass deep left to J.Dotson to NYG 46 for 16 yards (J.Love) [J.Ward].
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - NYG 20(6:42 - 1st) J.Gillan punts 48 yards to WAS 32 - Center-C.Kreiter. A.Erickson pushed ob at WAS 38 for 6 yards (J.Pinnock).
|+1 YD
3 & 16 - NYG 19(7:20 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to S.Barkley to NYG 20 for 1 yard (C.Toohill).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NYG 28(8:03 - 1st) D.Jones sacked at NYG 19 for -9 yards (D.Payne).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(8:39 - 1st) S.Barkley left end to NYG 28 for 3 yards (E.Obada - J.Bostic).
|Kickoff
|(8:39 - 1st) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - WAS 3(8:42 - 1st) J.Slye 21 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - WAS 3(8:51 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short left.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - WAS 4(9:33 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass short right to C.Samuel to NYG 3 for 1 yard (Z.Gilbert).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - WAS 6(10:17 - 1st) B.Robinson left end to NYG 4 for 2 yards (K.Thibodeaux; J.Smith).
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 22(10:52 - 1st) B.Robinson left end pushed ob at NYG 6 for 16 yards (J.Pinnock).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 22(10:57 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass incomplete deep left to L.Thomas [J.Ward].
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - WAS 24(11:36 - 1st) A.Gibson left guard to NYG 22 for 2 yards (L.Williams; M.McFadden).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 33(11:59 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass short right to J.Dotson to NYG 24 for 9 yards (N.McCloud).
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - WAS 43(12:32 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass short left to B.Robinson pushed ob at NYG 33 for 10 yards (J.Smith).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 48(13:06 - 1st) B.Robinson right guard to NYG 43 for 5 yards (K.Thibodeaux; J.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - NYG 42(13:19 - 1st) D.Jones left guard to NYG 47 for 5 yards (J.Allen). FUMBLES (J.Allen) - RECOVERED by WAS-J.Davis at NYG 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 37(13:54 - 1st) S.Barkley right end to NYG 42 for 5 yards (K.Curl).
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - NYG 28(14:31 - 1st) D.Jones scrambles up the middle to NYG 37 for 9 yards (J.Davis).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(15:00 - 1st) S.Barkley right guard to NYG 28 for 3 yards (B.McCain).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
-
CLE
HOU
7
5
2nd 3:41 CBS
-
DEN
BAL
6
3
2nd 0:37 CBS
-
GB
CHI
3
16
2nd 1:54 FOX
-
JAC
DET
6
20
2nd 2:19 FOX
-
NYJ
MIN
3
17
2nd 2:24 CBS
-
PIT
ATL
13
6
2nd 1:42 CBS
-
TEN
PHI
7
14
2nd 6:48 FOX
-
WAS
NYG
13
13
2nd 0:02 FOX
-
MIA
SF
0
045.5 O/U
-4.5
Sun 4:05pm FOX
-
SEA
LAR
0
041 O/U
+6.5
Sun 4:05pm FOX
-
KC
CIN
0
052.5 O/U
+2.5
Sun 4:25pm CBS
-
LAC
LV
0
049.5 O/U
-2.5
Sun 4:25pm CBS
-
IND
DAL
0
044.5 O/U
-10.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
NO
TB
0
040.5 O/U
-3.5
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
BUF
NE
24
10
Final AMZN