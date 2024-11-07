With nine weeks of the 2024 NFL season wrapped up, we're officially halfway through the regular-season schedule. Which means it's the perfect time for a midyear assessment.

Which players are truly leading the way this season? Which teams are bound for Super Bowl contention? We compiled votes from a wide swath of CBS Sports experts to dish out midseason picks for all the major awards, including MVP and Coach of the Year, as well as update our predictions for the big game:

The voters (18): CBS Sports NFL writers Cody Benjamin, Jordan Dajani, Bryan DeArdo, Jared Dubin, Jeff Kerr, Garrett Podell, Tyler Sullivan; CBS Sports HQ NFL analysts Leger Douzable, Emory Hunt, Bryant McFadden, Logan Ryan; CBS Sports Network NFL analysts Amy Trask, Brock Vereen; "Pushing the Pile" host Mike Renner; CBS Sports NFL Draft writers Josh Edwards, Chris Trapasso; CBS Sports contributor Joel Corry; and CBS Sports NFL editor Kyle Stackpole.

MVP

Others receiving votes: Bills QB Josh Allen (1), Commanders QB Jayden Daniels (1), Ravens RB Derrick Henry (1)

This one's not particularly close, because Jackson's been even better than he was when he won his second career MVP award in 2023. On pace to approach 1,000 rushing yards as a quarterback (again), he's also posting the most efficient marks of his career through the air, averaging more than 9 yards per throw with 20 touchdowns and just two interceptions. And he always looks electric while doing it.

Offensive Player of the Year

Ravens RB Derrick Henry (15 votes) Eagles RB Saquon Barkley (2 votes)

Others receiving votes: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (1)

There's a reason Henry also got a vote for MVP in this poll: If Jackson's been the dynamic figurehead of the Ravens offense, then Henry's been his equal, showcasing his vintage blend of size, speed and strength en route to an NFL-leading 1,052 rushing yards ... in just nine games.

Defensive Player of the Year

Others receiving votes: Lions S Kerby Joseph (1)

Three years after winning the top defensive honor, Watt is as good as ever, leading the NFL in forced fumbles (4) while racking up tackles for loss (10) as the endless motor of the Steelers' front. Lawrence, meanwhile, has anchored the Giants' feisty trenches, already up to nine sacks and 14 quarterback hits.

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels (18 votes)

The only unanimous selection of the entire poll, Daniels has been a revelation for Washington. Not only is he slippery smooth on the move, trailing only Lamar Jackson in quarterback rushing (459 yards), but he's been one of the NFL's best tight-window and deep-ball slingers, making the Commanders a contender.

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Others receiving votes: Colts DE Laiatu Latu (1), Steelers CB Beanie Bishop Jr. (1)

Verse, who went 19th overall in an offensively heavy first round, doesn't have a gaudy sack total (3.5), but he's got nine tackles for loss as a major part of the NFL's top defense in terms of quarterback pressure rate (42.8%). Mitchell, meanwhile, has quickly emerged as a lockdown cover man for the Eagles.

Comeback Player of the Year

Others receiving votes: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (1), Vikings QB Sam Darnold (1)

Cousins leads the most contested race of the entire poll, boasting borderline top-10 passing marks (17 TDs, 101.9 rating) for an NFC South front-runner one year after suffering a torn Achilles with the Minnesota Vikings. Burrow is also dealing, one year after injuries limited him to just nine middling games.

Coach of the Year

Dan Quinn, Commanders (6 votes) Kevin O'Connell, Vikings (4 votes)

Others receiving votes: Dan Campbell, Lions (2); Matt LaFleur, Packers (2); Mike Tomlin, Steelers (2); Andy Reid, Chiefs (1); Jonathan Gannon, Cardinals (1)

Widely written off as an uninspiring retread hire by the Commanders, Quinn has quietly rounded Washington's defense into form while shepherding a Kliff Kingsbury-led offensive staff that has rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels in the MVP conversation. O'Connell, meanwhile, has helped revitalize journeyman Sam Darnold's career, keeping the battle-tested Vikings in the NFC North mix.

AFC champion pick

Baltimore Ravens (9 votes) Kansas City Chiefs (8 votes)

Others receiving votes: Buffalo Bills (1)

It's a two-horse race, in our eyes, and those two horses happen to be the teams who met in 2023's AFC title game. The Chiefs are undefeated at 8-0, even while battling injuries to key weapons like Rashee Rice and Isiah Pacheco, but the Ravens have the slight upper hand, boasting such a dynamic offense.

NFC champion pick

Detroit Lions (15 votes) Green Bay Packers (2 votes)

Others receiving votes: Philadelphia Eagles (1)

All aboard the Lions train; Detroit is the runaway favorite to make the Super Bowl, one year after falling to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game. It's not an unreasonable bet: At 7-1, with arguably the most balanced and talented offense in football, Dan Campbell's squad has the looks of a juggernaut.

Super Bowl LIX pick

Chiefs over Lions (4 votes): Jared Dubin, Tyler Sullivan, Amy Trask, Brock Vereen Lions over Ravens (4 votes): Jordan Dajani, Bryan DeArdo, Leger Douzable, Chris Trapasso Ravens over Lions (4 votes): Cody Benjamin, Logan Ryan, Mike Renner, Kyle Stackpole Lions over Chiefs (2 votes): Jeff Kerr, Joel Corry Packers over Chiefs (1 vote): Bryant McFadden Ravens over Eagles (1 vote): Emory Hunt Bills over Lions (1 vote): Josh Edwards Ravens over Packers (1 vote): Garrett Podell

Between our three most popular Super Bowl matchup predictions, the Lions are best-represented, with 12 votes, and the Ravens are second, with eight. It's safe to say Detroit is picking up lots of steam thanks to its hot start after an already promising 2023 run, though no one fully expects the reigning Super Bowl champions to bow out easily. Other contenders, like the Bills and Eagles, profile more as long shots.