Jalen Hurts scored two touchdowns for the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday's 28-3 victory over the New York Giants, a game dubbed as Saquon Barkley's return to face his former team. While Barkley had one of the best games of his career, Hurts demonstrated how difficult it has been for the Giants to score points at MetLife Stadium this season.

Hurts has more touchdowns (2) than the entire Giants team at MetLife Stadium this season. The Giants have scored exactly one touchdown at their home stadium, which was a Tyrone Tracy touchdown in Week 6.

Barkley and A.J. Brown have scored as many touchdowns as the Giants have at MetLife Stadium this season, as both players scored for the Eagles on Sunday. All the Giants could muster was a field goal in the loss, as New York had 119 total yards.

Total TD scored at MetLife Stadium -- 2024 season

Player TD Jalen Hurts (Eagles) 2 Saquon Barkley (Eagles) 1 A.J. Brown (Eagles) 1 Giants (team) 1

Hurts is also third all time in rushing touchdowns by a quarterback with 45, trailing only Cam Newton (75) and Josh Allen (56). He entered Sunday tied with Steve Young (43) for third all time. Hurts' 45 career rushing touchdowns trail only Steve Van Buren (69) for most in Eagles history.

In addition to the Giants home woes, Daniel Jones is the first starting quarterback with zero passing touchdowns in six straight home games since Trent Dilfer (1995-1996). Jones hasn't actually thrown a passing touchdown at MetLife Stadium since signing his $160 million contract.

The Giants are averaging just 7.8 points per game in four home games, not scoring an offensive touchdown in three of them. The offensive struggles in New York are real, and they don't appear to be getting better.