Miami Dolphins wide receiver Grant DuBose has been ruled out with a head injury after being stretchered off during Sunday's Week 15 matchup with the Houston Texans. The team says that DuBose is in stable condition and is being taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

The injury came after the second-year pro took a hard hit on a tackle with under 10 minutes to play in the third quarter when Tua Tagovailoa targeted him on a second-and-9 play over the middle of the field. Just as the pass reached DuBose, he was popped by Texans safety Calen Bullock Jr., and the ball fell incomplete as he laid on the ground. The medical staff was quick to tend to DuBose, unscrewing his facemask while also taking off his jersey and pads to better tend to him.

The game was stopped for a total of 12 minutes as they worked on DuBose and eventually got him on a backboard and stretchered him off of the field. The CBS broadcast also noted the training staff had DeBose hooked up to an IV on the field.

The 23-year-old is playing in his second season in the NFL. The pass catcher came into the league as a seventh-round draft choice of the Green Bay Packers in 2023 out of Charlotte. He was waived by Green Bay at the end of training camp and was claimed by Miami. Coming into Week 15, DuBose has appeared in three games, catching one pass for 13 yards.