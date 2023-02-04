usatsi-nfl-pro-bowl.jpg

The 2023 Pro Bowl will be different than in year's past. This year it features a new flag football format in the exhibition game between the AFC and NFC players. The inaugural Pro Bowl Games will span over multiple days with additional events, including the skills competition.

The action began Thursday, Feb. 2 with the top-voted players competing in the skills competition, which will continue on Sunday. The skills competition will allow teams to earn points from their conference as they face off in water balloon tosses, dodgeball, precision passing and everything in between.

The seven-on-seven flag football game on Sunday, Feb. 5 will cap off the weekend's events. Three different flag football games will be played, each lasting 20 minutes and counting toward the total score between the NFC and AFC.

How to watch the 2023 Pro Bowl

Date: Sunday, Feb. 5 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
TV Channel: ESPN | Streaming: fuboTV (try for free)
Follow along: CBS Sports App

Hall of Famer Peyton Manning will be the head coach for the AFC side, while his brother, two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning, will coach the NFC. Super Bowl champion Ray Lewis will be the defensive coordinator for the AFC, while Diana Flores of the Mexico Women's Flag National Team, will be its offensive coordinator.

Joining the former New York Giant on the NFC side will be nine-time Pro Bowler DeMarcus Ware serving as the NFC defensive coordinator and the U.S. Woman's Flag National Team quarterback Vanita Krouch will be the offensive coordinator.

Rae Sremmurd will headline the Pro Bowl Games' halftime show.

Here is a look at the Pro Bowl rosters for each conference:

Note: * = player will not participate due to injury, Super Bowl appearance, or excused absence
Note: ** = replacement selection

AFC Pro Bowl roster

POSITIONPLAYERTEAM

QB

Patrick Mahomes* (Super Bowl)

Chiefs

QB

Josh Allen* (injury)

Bills

QB

Joe Burrow* (excused absence)

Bengals

QBTyler Huntley** (replacement)Ravens
QBTrevor Lawrence** (replacement)Jaguars
QBDerek Carr** (replacement)Raiders

RB

Nick Chubb

Browns

RB 

Josh Jacobs

Raiders

RB

Derrick Henry

Titans

FB

Patrick Ricard

Ravens

WR

Tyreek Hill

Dolphins

WR

Stefon Diggs

Bills

WR

Davante Adams

Raiders

WR

Ja'Marr Chase

Bengals

TE

Travis Kelce* (Super Bowl)

Chiefs

TE

Mark Andrews

Ravens

TEDawson Knox** (replacement)Bills

OT

Laremy Tunsil

Texans

OT

Terron Armstead

Dolphins

OT

Orlando Brown* (Super Bowl)

Chiefs

OTDion Dawkins** (replacement)Bills

OG

Joel Bitonio

Browns

OG

Quenton Nelson* (injury)

Colts

OG

Joe Thuney* (Super Bowl)

Chiefs

OGRodger Saffold** (replacement)Bills
OGWyatt Teller** (replacement)Browns

C

Creed Humphrey* (Super Bowl)

Chiefs

C

Mitch Morse

Bills

CBen Jones** (replacement)Titans

DE

Myles Garrett

Browns

DE

Maxx Crosby

Raiders

DE

Trey Hendrickson

Bengals

DT

Chris Jones* (Super Bowl)

Chiefs

DT

Quinnen Williams

Jets

DT

Jeffery Simmons

Titans

DLCameron Heyward** (replacement)Steelers

OLB

Matt Judon

Patriots

OLB

Khalil Mack* (injury)

Chargers

OLB

T.J. Watt* (injury)

Steelers

OLBBradley Chubb** (replacement)Dolphins
OLBMatt Milano** (replacement)Bills

ILB

Roquan Smith

Ravens

ILB

C.J. Mosley

Jets

CB

Sauce Gardner

Jets

CB

Patrick Surtain II

Broncos

CB

Marlon Humphrey

Ravens

CB

Xavien Howard

Dolphins

FS

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Steelers

SS

Derwin James

Chargers

SS

Jordan Poyer

Bills

LS

Morgan Cox

Titans

P

Tommy Townsend* (Super Bowl)

Chiefs

PA.J. Cole** (replacement)Raiders

Return Specialist

Devin Duvernay* (injury)

Ravens

Return SpecialistJamal Agnew** (replacement)Jaguars

Special Teamer

Justin Hardee

Jets

NFC Pro Bowl Roster

Note: * = player will not participate due to injury, Super Bowl appearance, or excused absence
Note: ** = replacement selection

POSITIONPLAYERTEAM

QB

Jalen Hurts* (Super Bowl)

Eagles

QB

Geno Smith

Seahawks

QB

Kirk Cousins

Vikings

QBJared Goff** (replacement)Lions

RB

Saquon Barkley

Giants

RB

Tony Pollard* (injury)

Cowboys

RB

Miles Sanders* (Super Bowl)

Eagles

RBChristian McCaffrey** (replacement)49ers
RBDalvin Cook** (replacement)Vikings

FB

Kyle Juszczyk

49ers

WR

Justin Jefferson

Vikings

WR

A.J. Brown* (Super Bowl)

Eagles

WR

CeeDee Lamb

Cowboys

WR

Terry McLaurin

Commanders

WRAmon-Ra St. Brown** (replacement)Lions

TE

George Kittle

49ers

TE

T.J. Hockenson

Vikings

OT

Trent Williams

49ers

OT

Lane Johnson* (Super Bowl)

Eagles

OT

Tristan Wirfs

Buccaneers

OTPenei Sewell** (replacement)Lions

OG

Zack Martin

Cowboys

OG

Landon Dickerson* (Super Bowl)

Eagles

OG

Chris Lindstrom

Falcons

OGElgton Jenkins** (replacement)Packers

C

Jason Kelce* (Super Bowl)

Eagles

C

Frank Ragnow

Lions

CTyler Biadasz** (replacement)Cowboys

DE

Nick Bosa

49ers

DE

Brian Burns

Panthers

DE

Demarcus Lawrence

Cowboys

DT

Aaron Donald

Rams

DT

Jonathan Allen

Commanders

DT

Dexter Lawrence

Giants

OLB

Micah Parsons

Cowboys

OLB

Za'Darius Smith

Vikings

OLB

Haason Reddick* (Super Bowl)

Eagles

OLBDanielle Hunter** (replacement)Vikings

ILB

Fred Warner

49ers

ILB

Demario Davis

Saints

CB

Darius Slay* (Super Bowl)

Eagles

CB

Trevon Diggs

Cowboys

CB

Tariq Woolen

Seahawks

CB

Jaire Alexander

Packers

CBJalen Ramsey** (replacement)Rams

FS

Quandre Diggs

Seahawks

SS

Budda Baker

Cardinals

SS

Talanoa Hufanga

49ers

LS

Andrew DePaola

Vikings

P

Tress Way

Commanders

K

Jason Myers

Seahawks

Return Specialist

KaVontae Turpin

Cowboys

Special TeamerJeremy ReavesCommanders