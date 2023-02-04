The 2023 Pro Bowl will be different than in year's past. This year it features a new flag football format in the exhibition game between the AFC and NFC players. The inaugural Pro Bowl Games will span over multiple days with additional events, including the skills competition.

The action began Thursday, Feb. 2 with the top-voted players competing in the skills competition, which will continue on Sunday. The skills competition will allow teams to earn points from their conference as they face off in water balloon tosses, dodgeball, precision passing and everything in between.

The seven-on-seven flag football game on Sunday, Feb. 5 will cap off the weekend's events. Three different flag football games will be played, each lasting 20 minutes and counting toward the total score between the NFC and AFC.

How to watch the 2023 Pro Bowl

Date: Sunday, Feb. 5 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

TV Channel: ESPN | Streaming: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Hall of Famer Peyton Manning will be the head coach for the AFC side, while his brother, two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning, will coach the NFC. Super Bowl champion Ray Lewis will be the defensive coordinator for the AFC, while Diana Flores of the Mexico Women's Flag National Team, will be its offensive coordinator.

Joining the former New York Giant on the NFC side will be nine-time Pro Bowler DeMarcus Ware serving as the NFC defensive coordinator and the U.S. Woman's Flag National Team quarterback Vanita Krouch will be the offensive coordinator.

Rae Sremmurd will headline the Pro Bowl Games' halftime show.

Here is a look at the Pro Bowl rosters for each conference:

Note: * = player will not participate due to injury, Super Bowl appearance, or excused absence

Note: ** = replacement selection

AFC Pro Bowl roster

NFC Pro Bowl Roster

