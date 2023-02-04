The 2023 Pro Bowl will be different than in year's past. This year it features a new flag football format in the exhibition game between the AFC and NFC players. The inaugural Pro Bowl Games will span over multiple days with additional events, including the skills competition.
The action began Thursday, Feb. 2 with the top-voted players competing in the skills competition, which will continue on Sunday. The skills competition will allow teams to earn points from their conference as they face off in water balloon tosses, dodgeball, precision passing and everything in between.
The seven-on-seven flag football game on Sunday, Feb. 5 will cap off the weekend's events. Three different flag football games will be played, each lasting 20 minutes and counting toward the total score between the NFC and AFC.
How to watch the 2023 Pro Bowl
Date: Sunday, Feb. 5 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
TV Channel: ESPN | Streaming: fuboTV (try for free)
Follow along: CBS Sports App
Hall of Famer Peyton Manning will be the head coach for the AFC side, while his brother, two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning, will coach the NFC. Super Bowl champion Ray Lewis will be the defensive coordinator for the AFC, while Diana Flores of the Mexico Women's Flag National Team, will be its offensive coordinator.
Joining the former New York Giant on the NFC side will be nine-time Pro Bowler DeMarcus Ware serving as the NFC defensive coordinator and the U.S. Woman's Flag National Team quarterback Vanita Krouch will be the offensive coordinator.
Rae Sremmurd will headline the Pro Bowl Games' halftime show.
Here is a look at the Pro Bowl rosters for each conference:
Note: * = player will not participate due to injury, Super Bowl appearance, or excused absence
Note: ** = replacement selection
AFC Pro Bowl roster
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|TEAM
QB
Patrick Mahomes* (Super Bowl)
QB
Josh Allen* (injury)
QB
Joe Burrow* (excused absence)
|QB
|Tyler Huntley** (replacement)
|Ravens
|QB
|Trevor Lawrence** (replacement)
|Jaguars
|QB
|Derek Carr** (replacement)
|Raiders
RB
RB
RB
FB
Ravens
WR
WR
WR
Raiders
WR
TE
Travis Kelce* (Super Bowl)
Chiefs
TE
Ravens
|TE
|Dawson Knox** (replacement)
|Bills
OT
OT
Dolphins
OT
Orlando Brown* (Super Bowl)
Chiefs
|OT
|Dion Dawkins** (replacement)
|Bills
OG
OG
Quenton Nelson* (injury)
OG
Joe Thuney* (Super Bowl)
Chiefs
|OG
|Rodger Saffold** (replacement)
|Bills
|OG
|Wyatt Teller** (replacement)
|Browns
C
Creed Humphrey* (Super Bowl)
Chiefs
C
Bills
|C
|Ben Jones** (replacement)
|Titans
DE
Browns
DE
Raiders
DE
Bengals
DT
Chris Jones* (Super Bowl)
Chiefs
DT
DT
Titans
|DL
|Cameron Heyward** (replacement)
|Steelers
OLB
OLB
Khalil Mack* (injury)
OLB
T.J. Watt* (injury)
|OLB
|Bradley Chubb** (replacement)
|Dolphins
|OLB
|Matt Milano** (replacement)
|Bills
ILB
Ravens
ILB
CB
Jets
CB
CB
Ravens
CB
Dolphins
FS
Steelers
SS
SS
Bills
LS
Titans
P
Tommy Townsend* (Super Bowl)
Chiefs
|P
|A.J. Cole** (replacement)
|Raiders
Return Specialist
Devin Duvernay* (injury)
Ravens
|Return Specialist
|Jamal Agnew** (replacement)
|Jaguars
Special Teamer
Jets
NFC Pro Bowl Roster
Note: * = player will not participate due to injury, Super Bowl appearance, or excused absence
Note: ** = replacement selection
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|TEAM
QB
Jalen Hurts* (Super Bowl)
QB
QB
|QB
|Jared Goff** (replacement)
|Lions
RB
RB
Tony Pollard* (injury)
RB
Miles Sanders* (Super Bowl)
Eagles
|RB
|Christian McCaffrey** (replacement)
|49ers
|RB
|Saquon Barkley
|Giants
|RB
|Dalvin Cook** (replacement)
|Vikings
FB
49ers
WR
Vikings
WR
A.J. Brown* (Super Bowl)
Eagles
WR
Cowboys
WR
|WR
|Amon-Ra St. Brown** (replacement)
|Lions
TE
49ers
TE
Vikings
OT
49ers
OT
Lane Johnson* (Super Bowl)
Eagles
OT
|OT
|Penei Sewell** (replacement)
|Lions
OG
Cowboys
OG
Landon Dickerson* (Super Bowl)
Eagles
OG
|OG
|Elgton Jenkins** (replacement)
|Packers
C
Jason Kelce* (Super Bowl)
Eagles
C
|C
|Tyler Biadasz** (replacement)
|Cowboys
DE
49ers
DE
DE
Cowboys
DT
DT
DT
Giants
OLB
Cowboys
OLB
Vikings
OLB
Haason Reddick* (Super Bowl)
Eagles
|OLB
|Danielle Hunter** (replacement)
|Vikings
ILB
49ers
ILB
CB
Darius Slay* (Super Bowl)
Eagles
CB
Cowboys
CB
CB
|CB
|Jalen Ramsey** (replacement)
|Rams
FS
Seahawks
SS
SS
49ers
LS
Vikings
P
Commanders
K
Seahawks
Return Specialist
Cowboys
|Special Teamer
|Jeremy Reaves
|Commanders