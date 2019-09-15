NFL Week 2 injuries: Joe Mixon, Le'Veon Bell questionable; two Jaguars downgraded to out

Week 2 of the NFL season is already underway with the Buccaneers getting the better of the Panthers on Thursday Night Football. Cam Newton struggled mightily against Tampa Bay as he continues to try to get in a rhythm with his new throwing motion after offseason shoulder surgery.

Looking to Sunday, the Bengals' backfield is worth watching form an injury standpoint. Joe Mixon has been nursing an ankle injury all week following their opener against the Seahawks and is officially questionable for Sunday's contest with San Francisco. If he's at all limited in that contest, Giovani Bernard becomes an intriguing play in fantasy.

Elsewhere around the league, the Chargers may be down another pass catcher for Philip Rivers as receiver Mike Williams continues to deal with his knee injury. Packer quarterback Aaron Rodgers may also be without his blindside left tackle as he deals with an injury prior to their matchup with the Vikings.

Keep it locked here, as we'll update you on the key injury reporters from around the league in this space as they become available.

49ers at Bengals (-1)

Joe Mixon is an obvious headliner with this game as it relates to injuries worth following. He was a limited participant on Friday after not taking part in the Bengals' first two practices of the week, which is seemingly a good sign for his prospects of playing Week 2. As for the 49ers' backfield, Tevin Coleman being ruled out is really just a formality as it was already revealed that he had a high-ankle sprain. With Nick Bosa, he returned to practice on Friday in a limited capacity and is officially ruled as questionable, but there is optimism that he will play.

Chargers (-2) at Lions

Receiver Mike Williams was knocked out of Sunday's win over the Colts due to a knee injury. Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn did note that he was concerned about the injury this week and now his status is still up in the air for Sunday as he's questionable. This adds insult to injury for L.A. as they also lost Hunter Henry for the foreseeable future due to a knee injury. At kicker, Michael Badgley is still questionable for Week 2. If he can't go, Ty Long will take over kicking duties one again. As for the Lions, all three of their questionable players were limited in practice Friday, which bodes well for their status in Week 2.

Vikings at Packers (-3)

Starting left tackle David Bakhtiari's status is the main story for Green Bay. He sat out of Thursday's session, but did return on in limited basis on Friday. The three-time All Pro would be a massive loss for the Packers, especially facing a Vikings team that just sacked Matt Ryan four times in the opener. As for Minnesota, Alexander being ruled out isn't much of a surprise as he didn't practice all week. Defensive end Everson Griffen (elbow) and linebacker Anthony Barr (knee) were both taken off the injury report after being full participants on Friday.

Colts at Titans (-3)

On top of still being without starting left tackle Taylor Lewan, Tennessee is also going into Week 2 without starting right guard Kevin Pamphile. As for Turay, the Colts defensive end didn't practice all week, so his prospects of playing appear to be slim.

Patriots (-18.5) at Dolphins

Albert Wilson missed all week of practice for Miami due to his injuries and now Miami will be without one of their more dynamic playmakers on offense. With New England, the fact that Marcus Cannon is questionable and was a limited participant in practice is an encouraging sign for not only his status for Sunday, but that the injury that forced him out of the Week 1 opener against Pittsburgh isn't too serious in general.

Bills (-2) at Giants

Sterling Shepard couldn't get out of the concussion protocol, which leaves the Giants extremely thin at wide receiver and makes Cody Latimer's status something to monitor heading into Sunday. As for the Bills, the good news for them is receiver Cole Beasley returning to practice on Friday in full capacity after missing Thursday's session due to an illness.

Seahawks at Steelers (-3.5)

With the Steelers, the fact that JuJu Smith-Schuster (toe) and James Conner (illness) were both full participants in practice and were not giving an injury status heading into this contest gives them the green light for Week 2. For Pouncey, he did practice fully on Friday, which does look positively for his status this weekend. As for the Seahawks, receiver Tyler Lockett, who didn't practice on Wednesday and was limited on Thursday, is good to go with no injury designation.

Cowboys (-5.5) at Redskins

For Dallas, Austin and Gifford didn't practice all week, so them already being ruled out isn't much of a shock. Guard Zack Martin (back), meanwhile, was a full participant in practice Friday after being limited all week. Washington's Jordan Reed took a downward turn after not practicing on Friday, which may have been the final nail to his coffin in Week 2. Running back Derrius Guice is slated to be out a while with that knee injury, which slots Adrian Peterson back into the mix in the Redskins backfield.

Cardinals at Ravens (-13)

Both Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews sat out of Friday's practice. For Brown, this is similar to how last week rolled out and he didn't appear hindered by that hip injury against the Dolphins. Meanwhile, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Andrews is just taking some rest and is expected to play Sunday.

Jaguars at Texans (-9)

For Houston, they are pretty healthy heading into this matchup. As for Jacksonville, the good news is that defensive lineman Calais Campbell was a full participant in practice on Friday and has no injury designation heading into the weekend. However, Lee and Bouye were downgraded to out on Saturday, leaving the team with several absences to cover.

Chiefs (-7) at Raiders

Fisher was added to Kansas City's injury report on Friday after being a limited participant in practice, which is less than ideal timing. Hill, meanwhile, is slated to miss a few weeks due to that shoulder injury.

Bears (-2.5) at Broncos

It appears like Chicago has a good shot at getting tight end Trey Burton back this after he was limited all week in practice. Burton missed the opener due to that groin injury.

Saints at Rams (-2)

Saints: DT Sheldon Rankins (Achilles) OUT

DT Sheldon Rankins (Achilles) OUT Rams: None

These may be the two healthiest teams entering the weekend and it's fitting that they'll be squaring off in this NFC Championship rematch. For the Rams, running back Todd Gurley did not practice on Friday, but the team noted that it was not injury related.

Eagles (-2) at Falcons

The Eagles saw defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (toe) upgraded to a full participant on Friday and carry no injury designation into the weekend, similar to defensive end Derek Barnett (shoulder), who was a full participant on Thursday and Friday. For Atlanta, this is the second game in a row they'll be without Gono.

Browns (-6.5) at Jets

Browns: RB Dontrell Hilliard (concussion), T Kendall Lamm (knee), LB Adarius Taylor (ankle), S Damarious Randall (concussion) OUT; QB Drew Stanton (knee), OG Joel Bitonio (abdomen), WR Rashard Higgins (knee), DE Chris Smith (personal) QUESTIONABLE

RB Dontrell Hilliard (concussion), T Kendall Lamm (knee), LB Adarius Taylor (ankle), S Damarious Randall (concussion) OUT; QB Drew Stanton (knee), OG Joel Bitonio (abdomen), WR Rashard Higgins (knee), DE Chris Smith (personal) QUESTIONABLE Jets: QB Sam Darnold (illness), LB C.J. Mosley (groin), DL Quinnen Williams (ankle) OUT; RB Le'Veon Bell (shoulder), WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring), WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring), G Alex Lewis (shoulder), G Brian Winters (shoulder), DL Steve McLendon (hip) QUESTIONABLE

Cleveland will be without Randall after the safety reportedly showed up to the team's practice facility with a concussion and entered protocol for the injury. Rookie Mack Wilson will take Taylor's place in the starting lineup. On the offensive side, Bitonio would be a big loss for an offensive line that struggled in Week 1. As for New York, as reported earlier in the week, Darnold will be sidelined with mono -- an illness that could keep him off the field for several more weeks. Bell is questionable after an MRI on his ailing shoulder revealed no major tear.