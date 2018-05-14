Regrading the 2015 NFL Draft: Rams prove wise with Gurley, 10 teams see grade fall to D or F

Instant draft grades drive fans nuts and team executives don't like them, which is understandable since it really does take three years to truly grade a draft.

But our bosses love the instant grades and I also love doing them, even if they sometimes come back to haunt me in the Twitter universe where fans never seem to forget.

To balance it out, though, I always go back three years after a draft and regrade it, giving new grades to the teams and making myself look bad in the process.

Looking for a hot new podcast that's your home for all things NFL? Look no further. The Pick 6 Podcast with Will Brinson has you covered every weekday morning with new episodes around 30 minutes each. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play.

So what follows here is team-by-team regrading of the 2015 NFL Draft. Included in each team's snippet is a look at the grade I gave to the team right after the draft, a few sentences on each team's draft, how I did back then evaluating those drafts and a new grade three years later.

It's only fair for draft graders to do this, even if the abuse won't stop coming for the knee-jerk grades right after the draft.

Isn't that why we do them?

Arizona Cardinals

2015 grade: A

The skinny: They landed a starting left tackle in D.J. Humphries in the first round and pass rusher Markus Golden in the second. That's a nice haul in itself. But the major hit was third-round running back David Johnson, who was one of the best backs in the league in 2016 before suffering a wrist injury last year. He will be back in 2018 and should again be among the best in the league. Nose tackle Rodney Gunter came in the fifth round and he has 15 starts in three seasons. Receiver J.J. Nelson came in the fifth.

How I did: I loved the pick of Johnson, who was one of my favorite players in the draft, so I made him my best pick of their haul. I questioned taking Golden, which proved to be wrong. As a whole, I liked their draft a lot, which is why they got the high grade.

New grade: A

Atlanta Falcons

2015 grade: B+

The skinny: They took pass rusher Vic Beasley in the first round and he's become a major part of their defense as an edge rusher. Second-round pick Jalen Collins had the talent to be a starter, and he played a lot in 2016, but his off-field issues led to the team releasing him. Third-round running back Tevin Coleman has been a nice part of their offense, but the biggest steal was fifth-round defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, who has become a force on their defense.

How I did: I loved the pick of Jarrett, making him their best pick, which has played out. I questioned the pick of Collins for character reasons, and that was the issue for him. I thought fourth-round receiver Justin Hardy would be a third-day gem, and that hasn't worked out. I also thought Coleman would be a nice player. So I hit this draft pretty much on target.

New grade: A

Baltimore Ravens

2015 grade: A

The skinny: The Ravens took receiver Breshad Perriman in the first round and he's been a major bust with 43 catches in three seasons, although he missed 2015 with a knee injury. This is a big year coming up for him. Second-round tight end Maxx Williams flashed as a rookie but then had major knee surgery in 2016. He had 15 catches last season, so this is a big year for him as well. Third-round defensive tackle Carl Davis is a rotation player who started nine games last season, while fourth-round edge rusher Za'Darius Smith has 10 sacks and four starts in three seasons. Fourth-round running back Buck Allen has been a contributor and starter at times.

How I did: I liked the pick of Davis in the third round, and he's been just OK. I questioned them not taking a corner until the fourth round and my third-day gem was Smith. I also loved the Perriman pick. Oops.

New grade: C-

Buffalo Bills

2015 grade: D

The skinny: They didn't have a first-round pick, trading it away to take Sammy Watkins the year before. That is a move that didn't pay off and Watkins is now on his third team – the Chiefs – after the Bills traded him to the Rams last year. The Bills took corner Ronald Darby in the second round but last year they traded him to the Eagles, where he was a starter for their Super Bowl-winning team. Third-round guard John Miller was a starter for his first two seasons but he was benched last year, while fifth-round tight end Nick O'Leary has been a solid backup.

How I did: I hated the idea they traded to up to get Watkins the year before when they could have stayed pat and taken Odell Beckham Jr., but I still said it was their best pick in this draft since he counted as their first-rounder. I questioned taking Darby because they had other needs. My third-day gem was receiver Dezmin Lewis, and the Bills cut him for a second time last summer.

New grade: F

Carolina Panthers

2015 grade: C+

The skinny: The Panthers had five picks and three of them have developed into quality starters. First-round pick Shaq Thompson has proven to be what they expected, which is a speedy run-and-chase linebacker. Second-round receiver Devin Funchess is a solid player, while third-round tackle Daryl Williams has proven to be their best pick and one of the top right tackles in the league. Backup runner Cameron Artis-Payne came in the fifth round.

How I did: I loved the pick of Williams, who I said would become a violent, nasty player, which he has. I questioned taking Thompson because they had other needs, and he's worked out. My third-day gem was Artis-Payne.

New grade: B+

Chicago Bears

2015 grade: B

The skinny: They took receiver Kevin White in the first round and injuries have limited his career so far. He has five starts in three seasons, which makes this an enormous year for him. Second-round nose tackle Eddie Goldman has 32 starts in three seasons, including 15 last season. He's a force inside on their defense. Third-round center Hroniss Grasu is a backup who has started. Fifth-round safety Adrian Amos has 40 starts in three seasons.

How I did: I liked the pick of White in the first round, but so far that's proven to be a bad choice because of the injuries. I questioned not taking an edge rusher early, and Amos was my third-day gem. So I hit that one.

New grade: C-

Cincinnati Bengals

2015 grade: B+

The skinny: This looked to be the draft where the Bengals would fortify their aging line with future starters. It hasn't worked out. First-round pick Cedric Ogbuehi has been a disappointment and second-round tackle Jake Fisher was a starter last season, but was limited to six games because of a heart procedure. He is expected back as the starter at right tackle this season. They missed on third-round linebacker Paul Dawson, who was cut last year. The best pick was third-round tight end Tyler Kroft, who started 16 games and caught 42 passes last season. Fourth-round corner Josh Shaw has 14 starts in three seasons.

How I did: I liked the pick of Dawson, who is now in Seattle as a backup. Big miss. I questioned taking two tackles with the first two picks, and that has played out, even though I liked the players. My third-day gem was Shaw, who has been a value pick.

New grade: D

Cleveland Browns

2015 grade: B-

The skinny: The Browns had 12 picks in the draft. Of those 12, just two remain with the team: running back Duke Johnson and linebacker Nate Orchard. This is why the Browns have been awful the past two seasons. First-round defensive tackle Danny Shelton was a starter but was traded to the Patriots this offseason. They also missed on second-round offensive lineman Cam Erving.

How I did: I liked the pick of Shelton, but he was never the player that I thought he could become. I questioned not drafting a receiver in the first three rounds, and that was a two-year issue that led to them trading for Jarvis Landry this year – and paying him. My third-day gem was receiver Vince Mayle, who didn't work out.

New grade: F

Dallas Cowboys

2015 grade: B-

The skinny: Five of their eight picks from this draft are still on the roster but they haven't received a lot from this group. First-round pick Byron Jones has started at safety and corner, and is moving to corner this season. Second-round pass rusher Randy Gregory hasn't played since 2016 after being suspended for a year for violating the league's substance-abuse program. He's going to ask to be reinstated next week. The rest of the group has been backups, although seventh-round tight end Geoff Swain might be a starter this season with Jason Witten retiring. He has eight catches in three seasons.

How I did: I liked the pick of Jones, but he hasn't played to expectations yet. I still think he can. I questioned the move to take Gregory, but who didn't? Fifth-round pass rusher Ryan Russell was my third-day gem, but he was released in 2016 and now plays for Tampa Bay.

New grade: D

Denver Broncos

2015 grade: B

The skinny: They had nine picks in the draft and three are still on the roster. First-round pick Shane Ray has been a solid player for the Broncos, but has just 13 sacks in three seasons and is coming off an injury-shortened season where he started seven games. Second-round offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo was traded to Atlanta last year. That's a major miss. Third-round guard Max Garcia has started 37 games the past three seasons, so there is some value there, even if he is just average. Tight end Jeff Heuerman, their other third-round pick, is projected as their starter this season, but he has just 18 catches in three seasons and tore his ACL as a rookie. This class did not bring much for the Broncos. Trevor Siemian did come in the seventh and he started at quarterback last season, but is now in Minnesota.

How I did: I liked the pick of Sambrailo, so that's a whiff just like for the Broncos. I questioned taking Ray that high and that's still to be determined. My third-day gem was Garcia, who has started the most games of anybody in their class.

New grade: D

Detroit Lions

2015 grade: B-

The skinny: The Lions had seven picks and two are starters – if you count nickel corner Quandre Diggs, who came in the sixth round. The other is second-round running back Ameer Abdullah, but he lost his job last year and will be pushed by a group of backs, including 2018 second-round pick Kerryon Johnson. They missed out on first-round guard Laken Tomlinson, who they traded to the 49ers. Seventh-round tackle Corey Robinson is a backup who has started.

How I did: Not good. I loved the pick of Tomlinson in the first round. That's a whiff. I questioned the pick of Abdullah because I felt they needed a stronger runner. Injuries have slowed him. My third-day gem was Diggs, which is a big-time hit.

New grade: D

Green Bay Packers

2015 grade: C+

The skinny: They missed on their first two picks, both cornerbacks: Damarius Randall – now in Cleveland – and current backup Quinten Rollins. Those misses are why they drafted two corners in the first two rounds this year. Third-round receiver Ty Montgomery has become a nice part of their offense as a running back, but they have young backs who could push him to a specialist role this season. The best picks were fourth-round linebacker Jake Ryan, who is a starter inside in their defense, and fifth-round fullback Aaron Ripkowski, who is their lead back.

How I did: I called Ryan their best pick and that worked out. He is a decent starter. I questioned the picks of the two corners in the first two rounds, and that played out. My third-day gem was quarterback Brett Hundley, who did start some last year when Aaron Rodgers was hurt and is one of their backups now.

New grade: D+

Houston Texans

2015 grade: B+

The skinny: They had seven picks and three are still with the team. First-round corner Kevin Johnson has been a starter at times, getting 17 starts in three seasons. Second-round linebacker Benardrick McKinney has been a quality starter the past two seasons. Sixth-round defensive tackle Christian Covington has been a sometimes starter and rotation player.

How I did: I liked the pick of receiver Jalen Strong in the third round but he didn't work out and is now two teams removed from the Texans. I questioned them not taking an edge rusher but that hasn't played true with the edge players they have now. And my third-down gem was running back Kenny Hilliard, who didn't work out. I did like the first two picks, but I didn't do so well with this team.

New grade: B-

Indianapolis Colts

2015 grade: B-

The skinny: This is one of the drafts that ended up costing general manager Ryan Grigson his job. The Colts had eight picks and just two – safety Clayton Geathers and tackle Denzelle Good – are still on the roster. Geathers, a fourth-round pick, has started 12 games in his three seasons, but injuries have limited him. Good, a seventh-round pick, has 19 starts in three seasons, including five in 2017. But that's it for this class. The big miss came when Grigson took receiver Phillip Dorsett in the first round. He was traded to New England last year and never worked out for the Colts. Third-round cornerback D'Joun Smith was let go after one season because of injuries and other issues. Third-round tackle Henry Anderson was traded to the Jets last month after injuries slowed what was a promising start to his career.

How I did: The choice of Anderson in the third round was my best pick, and if not for injuries it would have played out that way. I liked the pick of Dorsett, which was a major fail on my part and the team's part. My third-day gem was running back Josh Robinson, who had five games with the Colts.

New grade: F

Jacksonville Jaguars

2015 grade: A

The skinny: They took pass rusher Dante Fowler in the first round, but he tore up his knee in rookie minicamp that year. It's taken him time to get going but he's become a solid player, even if he isn't the pass rusher they expected. Second-round runner T.J. Yeldon is a backup now who is likely in his final year with the team, with his contract set to expire after this season. Third-round guard A.J. Cann is the starter on the right side, and he's been just OK in his three seasons. The remaining five picks landed nothing more than a few backups, with three still on the roster.

How I did: I liked the pick of Cann, saying he would become a Pro Bowl player, and it hasn't worked out like that. I questioned taking fourth-round safety James Sample, who was cut last year. My third-day gem was receiver Rashad Greene, who has done some decent things but spent last year on IR and probably won't make this team this season. I did like the pick of Fowler, but I would have taken Leonard Williams in that spot.

New grade: C

Kansas City Chiefs

2015 grade: C

The skinny: They had nine picks in the draft, but with the trade of first-round pick Marcus Peters to the Rams this spring it wasn't quite the draft they expected. Second-round center Mitch Morse is their starter but he was put on IR last year with a foot injury that limited him to seven games. Their third-round picks – receiver Chris Conley and corner Stephen Nelson – have both been solid starters at times in their three seasons. Conley is coming off a torn Achilles tendon. None of the remaining five picks is still on the roster, although some contributed the past few seasons before moving on.

How I did: I liked the pick of Peters but I did mention character concerns in my write-up on him. I questioned the pick of Conley and my third-day gem was linebacker Ramik Wilson, who did start some but is now with the Rams. I also liked the pick of Morse.

New grade: C-

Los Angeles Chargers

2015 grade: B-

The skinny: The Chargers landed two starters with their first two picks in running back Melvin Gordon in the first round and linebacker Denzel Perryman in the second. Gordon has proven to be a big part of their offense, while Perryman has started 30 games in three seasons. He started just six last season because of hamstring issues. Third-round corner Craig Mager is a backup who has started 10 games, while fifth-round linebacker Kyle Emanuel has 22 starts the past two seasons and has been a nice find.

How I did: I made taking Gordon their best pick because I thought they could afford the luxury of taking a back in the first. I questioned taking Mager in the third, so that's a miss for me. My third-day gem was Emanuel, which is a hit.

New grade: B

Los Angeles Rams

2015 grade: C+

The skinny: They landed three starters with their first three picks, led by first-rounder Todd Gurley. He has proven to be worth taking in the top 10 – which I don't like – and is coming off an impressive season that has him ranked among the league's best backs. Second-round tackle Rob Havenstein is a solid right tackle, while third-round guard Jamon Brown is an improving player. Their other third-round pick, Sean Mannion, is the team's backup quarterback. Fifth-round linebacker Bryce Hager is a good special-teams player who could push for more time on defense this season.

How I did: I liked the pick of Brown in the third, but I wasn't on board with Gurley in the top 10. Why? My philosophy is not to draft backs that high. He's a great player, and I thought he would be good, but position value influenced my grading. He's proving me out to be an idiot so far. My third-day gem was receiver Bud Sasser, but he didn't work out.

New grade: A

Miami Dolphins

2015 grade: A

The skinny: They used their first-round pick on receiver DeVante Parker, who has yet to live up to expectations. That makes 2018 a big year for him. Injuries have slowed him some. Second-round defensive tackle Jordan Phillips has 22 starts the past two seasons and has developed into a nice player up front. Fifth-round corners Tony Lippett and Bobby McCain have both been starters at times in their careers; McCain had developed into one of the better slot corners in the league. The Dolphins missed on fourth-round guard Jamil Douglas, but they hit on running back Jay Ajayi in the fifth before trading him to the Eagles last year.

How I did: I made the Phillips pick the best pick of the draft, and he's played close to that. I questioned waiting until the fourth round to take an offensive lineman and my third-day gem was Douglas, who didn't pan out. Missing on Parker so far hurts this class in a big way.

New grade: C

Minnesota Vikings

2015 grade: B+

The skinny: They landed four starters in this draft, which makes it a big part of why the Vikings were contenders last year. It started with first-round corner Trae Waynes, who has developed into a good starter. Second-round linebacker Eric Kendricks just got a new deal because he's a big part of their defense. Third-round pass rusher Danielle Hunter is a rising star, and fifth-round receiver Stefon Diggs has developed into a big-play threat. That's quite a haul from one draft.

How I did: I loved the pick of Kendricks in the second round, which has played out right. I questioned taking Hunter in the third, calling him a boom-or-bust player, and he's become a boom player. My third-day gem was tackle. T.J. Clemmings, who did start in his first two seasons and is now in Washington.

New grade: A+

New England Patriots

2015 grade: B-

The skinny: The Patriots had 11 picks in this draft and landed three starters and two backups. First-round defensive tackle Malcolm Brown is the power player in the middle of their defense. Fourth-round pass rusher Trey Flowers is their best edge player, while fourth-round guard Shaq Mason has developed into a top-level player at his position. Second-round safety Jordan Richards and third-round pass rusher Geneo Grissom are backups.

How I did: I liked the pick of Brown in the first round and questioned taking Richards in the second, which has played out since he's been mostly a backup, although he did get five starts last season. My third-day gem was Flowers, which I hit since he's their best up-front player.

New grade: B

New Orleans Saints

2015 grade: C

The skinny: The Saints had nine picks in this draft and they landed two starters, a solid backup corner and a backup edge rusher. That's good production.

How I did: First-round pick Andrus Peat is their starting left guard and has also started at tackle. Fifth-round defensive tackle Tyeler Davison has started 37 games in three seasons, including all 16 last year. He's proven to be great value. Second-round edge rusher Hau'oli Kikaha came back from a torn ACL suffered in OTA work in 2016 to have a four-sack season as a reserve in 2017. Third-round corner P.J. Williams has started at times in his career but he was benched last year after four games for disciplinary reasons. He still contributed later in the season. The Saints did miss big on first-round linebacker Stephone Anthony, who was traded to Miami for a fifth-round pick last year.

New grade: B-

New York Giants

2015 grade: C+

The skinny: The Giants took tackle Ereck Flowers in the first round, which hasn't exactly worked out. He's been a starter, but he's struggled mightily. They are moving him from left tackle to right tackle this season, but he was also floated around the league in trade talks. The best pick in this draft was second-round safety Landon Collins, who is a big part of their defense in the secondary. That's a big hit for the Giants. The bad news is that none of the four picks after him are still on the roster. That means he's the only sure starter in 2018.

How I did: I liked the pick of pass rusher Owamagbe Odighizuma in the third round, but he was let go last summer. I questioned the decision to trade up for Collins, who I thought was more of a box safety. That's a big miss. My third-day gem was seventh-round tackle Bobby Hart, who did start 21 games for the Giants, including seven last season before being benched. He was let go after the season and signed with the Bengals.

New grade: D

New York Jets

2015 grade: B-

The skinny: The Jets hit big on first-round defensive tackle Leonard Williams, who has developed into a star player. They took him sixth overall and he's been worth that spot and more. Second-round receiver Devin Smith has suffered two torn ACLs – one last spring – since being drafted, and his roster spot is tenuous heading into this season. Third-round edge rusher Lorenzo Mauldin flashed as a rookie, tailed off in 2016 and then missed all of 2017 with a back injury. They got little after that, although seventh-round nose tackle Deon Simon is still on the roster.

How I did: I loved the pick of Williams, who is their best player. I questioned the move to trade up to get quarterback Bryce Petty, and he was cut in March and is now with the Dolphins. My third-day gem was guard Jarvis Harrison, but he lasted one season.

New grade: C+

Oakland Raiders

2015 Grade: C-

The skinny: The Raiders had 10 picks in this draft and the first two are starters. In the first-round they took receiver Amari Cooper, who is a good player but not the elite receiver they expected. Second-round defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. has overcome a neck injury to become a good player up front. He had 14 starts last season. Third-round tight end Clive Walford was released in March and is now with the Jets. Seventh-round corner Dexter McDonald started six games last season, but he has the look of a backup more than a starter.

How I did: I loved the pick of Walford in the third, so that's a big miss. I questioned the pick of Edwards Jr. but he has worked out. My third-day gem was sixth-round linebacker Max Valles, but he never played a game for the Raiders.

New grade: C-

Philadelphia Eagles

2015 grade: B+

The skinny: The Eagles took receiver Nelson Agholor in the first round and after a slow start he emerged as a big part of their offense in 2017. That pick has worked out. Second-round corner Eric Rowe was traded to the Patriots in 2016 for a fourth-round pick. Rowe has started some of the past two seasons for the Pats. Third-round linebacker Jordan Hicks is their starter, although he missed half of last season after tearing his Achilles tendon.

How I did: I liked the pick of Rowe in the second round, and while he didn't work out for the Eagles he's become a nice player for the Patriots. I questioned taking Hicks because of his injury history in college and that played out some last season. He's a good player when on the field and is expected back this season. My third-day gem was fifth-round corner JaCorey Shepherd, who never played a game for the Eagles.

New grade: C

Pittsburgh Steelers

2015 grade: B-

The skinny: They took pass rusher Bud Dupree in the first round but he hasn't quite lived up to the expectations. He flashed late in 2016 as a potential edge-rush star but had a disappointing 2017 season. Second-round corner Senquez Golson never played a down as injuries dominated his time with the Steelers before his release last year. Third-round receiver Sammie Coates and fourth-round corner Doran Grant didn't work out and they are gone. The best pick of this class was fifth-round tight end Jesse James, who is their starter. Sixth-round edge rusher Anthony Chickillo has nine starts the past two seasons and is a capable backup.

How I did: I loved the pick of Dupree, who I thought would be their next pass-rushing star. He sure hasn't played to that level. I questioned taking Coates in the third round because of consistency issues, and that played true. My third-day gem was Chickillo, so I hit that one.

New grade: C

San Francisco 49ers

2015 grade: C

The skinny: They landed three starters with their first three picks which makes this a good draft. First-round defensive end Arik Armstead has flashed in a big way, but he was limited to six games last season because of a broken hand. Second-round safety Jaquiski Tartt also saw his 2017 season cut short by a broken hand. He has developed into a nice starter. Third-round pick Eli Harold has started 23 games the past two seasons and has five sacks in that span. The 49ers also took tackle Trent Brown in the seventh round and he was a quality starter before being traded to New England during the 2018 draft.

How I did: I liked the pick of tight end Blake Bell in the fourth round, but he had just 19 catches in two seasons and is now with the Vikings. I questioned the pick of Harold and my third-day gem was receiver DeAndre Smelter, a fourth-round pick that didn't work out. It was a bad job by me grading this one.

New grade: B-

Seattle Seahawks

2015 grade: B-

The skinny: They had eight picks and just two are still with the team. One is second-round defensive end Frank Clark, who has developed into one of their best defensive players. The other is receiver/returner Tyler Lockett, who came in the third round. That's it for this draft. They didn't have a first-round pick after trading it to the Saints for tight end Jimmy Graham, who is now with Green Bay.

How I did: I loved the pick of Clark even though he had some off-field issues. I questioned their decision to wait until the fourth round to take an offensive lineman and that remains a team problem area. My third-day gem was Oregon State safety Ryan Murphy, which didn't work out.

New grade: C-

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2015 grade: B

The skinny: They used the first overall pick on quarterback Jameis Winston. While he has flashed at times, he's been wildly inconsistent and hasn't taken the Bucs to the playoffs. He needs to be better. Second-round tackle Donovan Smith is the starter on the left side, while Ali Marpet has been their best offensive lineman the past two seasons. Fourth-round linebacker Kwon Alexander has developed into one of their better defensive players.

How I did: I loved the pick of Winston but he needs to be better this season. I questioned the pick of Marpet, but he's proven me wrong. My third-day gem was receiver Kenny Bell in the fifth round but he is now with Denver after no catches with the Bucs.

New grade: B

Tennessee Titans

2015 grade: C

The skinny: They took quarterback Marcus Mariota with the second-overall pick, trading up to do so. He's proven to be a quality player but needs to do more after a down season in 2017. None of the remaining eight picks is still on the roster. The big miss was second-round receiver Dorial Green-Beckham, who is out of the league.

How I did: I questioned the pick of Mariota, which makes me look really bad. He's not a star, but he's a franchise quarterback. I liked the pick of Green-Beckham, which is a major miss. My third-day gem was running back David Cobb, who didn't work out. That's bad evaluation on my part.

New grade: D

Washington Redskins

2015 grade: B-

The skinny: They had 10 picks and three head into the 2018 season as starters. First-round pick Brandon Scherff has developed into a top guard after moving there from tackle in college. Second-round defensive end Preston Smith has started all 32 games the past two seasons. He has 20½ sacks in his career, with eight last season. Fourth-round receiver Jamison Crowder has 192 catches in three seasons and is a big part of their offense. They landed backup offensive lineman Arie Kouandjio in the fourth and backup linebacker Marrtell Spaight in the fifth.

How I did: I liked the pick of Smith in the second and that has played out. I questioned taking Scherff so high as a guard but they were right about that one. My third-day gem was Kouandjio, who has eight starts in two seasons.

New grade: B+