The 2024-25 NHL season continues to move along. With the season in full swing, a few star players are dealing with significant injuries.
One of the players no longer on that list includes Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin, who missed 16 games with a broken fibula. On Saturday, Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said Ovechkin will return to the lineup against the Toronto Maple Leafs, marking his first game since Nov. 18.
Prior to his injury, Ovechkin was red hot and on track to break Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record by the end of the season. Ovechkin now needs 27 goals in Washington's final 48 games, which would be an 82-game pace of 46 goals. The good news for fans hoping to see him pass "The Great One" is that he's hit that mark 11 times throughout his career.
While Ovechkin will be making his return against Toronto, Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews remains out with an upper-body injury that has bothered him all season. Matthews missed almost the entire month of November but was able to return on Nov. 30. He re-aggravated the injury in a game against the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 20, and he hasn't played since.
The injury has limited Matthews to 11 goals and 12 assists in 24 games, but the Maple Leafs have still managed to take over first place in the Atlantic Division.
Here is a list of many of the marquee players that are currently sidelined due to injury.
Anaheim Ducks
Trevor Zegras (C)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 12/4/24
Boston Bruins
Hampus Lindholm (D)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown (expected to miss multiple weeks)
Last Played: 11/12/24
Buffalo Sabres
Jordan Greenway (LW)
Type of Injury: Undisclosed
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 12/15/24
Carolina Hurricanes
Jesper Fast (RW)
Type of Injury: Neck
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 4/16/24
Chicago Blackhawks
Craig Smith (C)
Type of Injury: Back
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 12/12/24
Alec Martinez (D)
Type of Injury: Knee
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 12/7/24
Gabriel Landeskog
Type of Injury: Knee
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 6/26/22
Miles Wood (LW)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Month-to-month
Last Played: 11/27/24
Jonathan Drouin (LW)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week
Last Played: 11/23/24
Columbus Blue Jackets
Erik Gudbranson (D)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 10/15/24
Boone Jenner (C)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 3/28/24
Justin Danforth (RW)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 12/10/24
Yegor Chinakhov (RW)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 11/27/24
Dallas Stars
Tyler Seguin (C)
Type of Injury: Hip
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 4-6 months
Last Played: 12/1/24
Matt Dumba (D)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 12/8/24
Edmonton Oilers
Evander Kane (LW)
Type of Injury: Hip, hernia surgeries
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: February 2025
Last Played: 6/10/24
Los Angeles Kings
Drew Doughty (D)
Type of Injury: Ankle surgery
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 9/25/24
Trevor Lewis (C)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 11/30/24
Minnesota Wild
Joel Eriksson Ek (C)
Type of Injury: Hand
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 12/12/14
Nashville Predators
Cole Smith (LW)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 12/21/24
New York Islanders
Mike Reilly (D)
Type of injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day
Last Played: 11/1/24
Semyon Varlamov (G)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 11/29/24
New York Rangers
K'Andre Miller (D)
Type of injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 12/11/24
Ottawa Senators
Artem Zub (D)
Type of Injury: Foot
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 11/23/24
Anton Forsberg (G)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Lower-body
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 12/8/24
San Jose Sharks
Marc-Edouard Vlasic (D)
Type of injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 4/18/24
Logan Couture (C)
Type of injury: Groin
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/31/24
Vitek Vanecek (G)
Type of Injury: Head
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 12/14/24
Seattle Kraken
Jordan Eberle (RW)
Type of Injury: Pelvic surgery
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: February 2025
Last Played: 11/14/24
St. Louis Blues
Torey Krug (D)
Type of Injury: Ankle surgery
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season
Last Played: 4/10/24
Nick Leddy (D)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 10/15/24
Tampa Bay Lightning
J.J. Moser (D)
Type of Injury: Undisclosed
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 8-10 weeks
Last Played: 12/12/24
Anthony Stolarz (G)
Type of Injury: Knee surgery
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: February 2025
Last Played: 12/12/24
Calle Jarnkrok (C)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Late October 2024
Last Played: 9/22/24
Auston Matthews (C)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day
Last Played: 12/20/24
Utah Hockey Club
John Marino (D)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 4/15/24
Sean Durzi (D)
Type of Injury: Shoulder
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 4-6 months
Last Played: 10/14/24
Connor Ingram (G)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 11/18/24
Vancouver Canucks
Filip Hronek (D)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: January 2025
Last Played: 11/27/24
Vegas Golden Knights
Nicolas Roy (C)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 12/15/24
Ivan Barbashev (LW)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day
Last Played: 12/15/24
Washington Capitals
Lars Eller (C)
Type of Injury: Illness
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 12/17/24
Sonny Milano (LW)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week
Last Played: 11/6/24
Winnipeg Jets
Dylan Samberg (D)
Type of Injury: Foot
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week
Last Played: 11/23/24