The 2024-25 NHL season continues to move along. With the season in full swing, a few star players are dealing with significant injuries.

One of the players no longer on that list includes Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin, who missed 16 games with a broken fibula. On Saturday, Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said Ovechkin will return to the lineup against the Toronto Maple Leafs, marking his first game since Nov. 18.

Prior to his injury, Ovechkin was red hot and on track to break Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record by the end of the season. Ovechkin now needs 27 goals in Washington's final 48 games, which would be an 82-game pace of 46 goals. The good news for fans hoping to see him pass "The Great One" is that he's hit that mark 11 times throughout his career.

While Ovechkin will be making his return against Toronto, Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews remains out with an upper-body injury that has bothered him all season. Matthews missed almost the entire month of November but was able to return on Nov. 30. He re-aggravated the injury in a game against the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 20, and he hasn't played since.

The injury has limited Matthews to 11 goals and 12 assists in 24 games, but the Maple Leafs have still managed to take over first place in the Atlantic Division.

Here is a list of many of the marquee players that are currently sidelined due to injury.

Anaheim Ducks

Trevor Zegras (C)

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 12/4/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown (expected to miss multiple weeks)

Last Played: 11/12/24

Buffalo Sabres

Jordan Greenway (LW)

Type of Injury: Undisclosed

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 12/15/24

Jesper Fast (RW)

Type of Injury: Neck

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 4/16/24

Chicago Blackhawks

Craig Smith (C)

Type of Injury: Back

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 12/12/24

Alec Martinez (D)

Type of Injury: Knee

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 12/7/24

Colorado Avalanche

Type of Injury: Knee

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 6/26/22

Miles Wood (LW)

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Month-to-month

Last Played: 11/27/24

Jonathan Drouin (LW)

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week

Last Played: 11/23/24

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 10/15/24

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 3/28/24

Justin Danforth (RW)

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 12/10/24

Yegor Chinakhov (RW)

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 11/27/24

Dallas Stars

Tyler Seguin (C)

Type of Injury: Hip

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 4-6 months

Last Played: 12/1/24

Matt Dumba (D)

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 12/8/24

Type of Injury: Hip, hernia surgeries

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: February 2025

Last Played: 6/10/24

Type of Injury: Ankle surgery

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 9/25/24

Trevor Lewis (C)

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 11/30/24

Minnesota Wild

Joel Eriksson Ek (C)

Type of Injury: Undisclosed

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 12/3/24

Nashville Predators

Cole Smith (LW)

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 12/21/24

Mike Reilly (D)

Type of injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day

Last Played: 11/1/24

Semyon Varlamov (G)

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 11/29/24

New York Rangers

K'Andre Miller (D)

Type of injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 12/11/24

Ottawa Senators

Artem Zub (D)

Type of Injury: Foot

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 11/23/24

Anton Forsberg (G)

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Lower-body

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 12/8/24

Type of injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 4/18/24

Type of injury: Groin

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/31/24

Vitek Vanecek (G)

Type of Injury: Head

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 12/14/24

Jordan Eberle (RW)

Type of Injury: Pelvic surgery

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: February 2025

Last Played: 11/14/24

Type of Injury: Ankle surgery

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season

Last Played: 4/10/24

Nick Leddy (D)

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 10/15/24

Tampa Bay Lightning

J.J. Moser (D)

Type of Injury: Undisclosed

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 8-10 weeks

Last Played: 12/12/24

Toronto Maple Leafs

Anthony Stolarz (G)

Type of Injury: Knee surgery

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: February 2025

Last Played: 12/12/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Late October 2024

Last Played: 9/22/24

Auston Matthews (C)

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day

Last Played: 12/20/24

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 4/15/24

Type of Injury: Shoulder

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 4-6 months

Last Played: 10/14/24

Connor Ingram (G)

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 11/18/24

Vancouver Canucks

Filip Hronek (D)

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: January 2025

Last Played: 11/27/24

Vegas Golden Knights

Nicolas Roy (C)

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 12/15/24

Ivan Barbashev (LW)

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day

Last Played: 12/15/24

Washington Capitals

Lars Eller (C)

Type of Injury: Illness

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 12/17/24

Sonny Milano (LW)

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week

Last Played: 11/6/24

Winnipeg Jets

Dylan Samberg (D)

Type of Injury: Foot

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week

Last Played: 11/23/24