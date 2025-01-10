The 2024-25 NHL season continues to move along. With the season in full swing, a few teams have been trying to fight off the injury bug.

One of those teams is the Minnesota Wild, which has had trouble keeping its blue line healthy. On New Year's Eve, captain Jared Spurgeon needed assistance to exit the game after a slew foot by Nashville Predators forward Zachary L'Heureux send him crashing into the boards awkwardly. Now, Spurgeon is expected to miss extended time.

To make matters worse, the Wild lost young star Brock Faber to an upper-body injury during their Jan. 7 game against the St. Louis Blues. Faber, the 2024 Calder Trophy runner-up, is currently listed as day-to-day as the team evaluates the extent of his injury.

Offensively, Minnesota has been without its best player since Dec. 23. Kirill Kaprizov has spent a few weeks on IR, and the team has missed his elite playmaking ability. Kaprizov has resumed skating, but the team's leading scorer has not yet been cleared for game action.

Here is a list of many of the marquee players that are currently sidelined due to injury.

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 12/4/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown (expected to miss multiple weeks)

Last Played: 11/12/24

Type of Injury: Undisclosed

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 12/15/24

Type of Injury: Neck

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 4/16/24

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 12/27/24

Type of Injury: Knee

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 12/7/24

Type of Injury: Knee

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 6/26/22

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Month-to-month

Last Played: 11/27/24

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week

Last Played: 11/23/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/2/25

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 10/15/24

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 3/28/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 12/10/24

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 11/27/24

Type of Injury: Hip

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 4-6 months

Last Played: 12/1/24

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 12/8/24

Type of Injury: Facial fracture

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: 4 weeks

Last played: 12/27/24

Type of Injury: Undisclosed

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/2/25

Type of Injury: Hip, hernia surgeries

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: February 2025

Last Played: 6/10/24

Type of Injury: Ankle surgery

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 9/25/24

Minnesota Wild

Jared Spurgeon (D)

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week

Last Played: 12/31/24

Brock Faber (D)

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day

Last Played: 1/7/25

Kirill Kaprizov (LW)

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 12/23/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 12/13/24

Nashville Predators

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 12/21/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 12/31/24

Adam Wilsby (D)

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 12/30/24

Type of injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day

Last Played: 11/1/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 11/29/24

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 12/29/24

Type of Injury: Back

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/4/25

Type of Injury: Foot

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 11/23/24

Type of Injury: Head

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 12/21/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/3/25

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/3/25

Type of injury: Groin

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/31/24

Type of Injury: Head

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 12/14/24

Type of Injury: Undisclosed

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 12/28/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 12/21/24

Type of Injury: Pelvic surgery

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: February 2025

Last Played: 11/14/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/2/25

Type of Injury: Ankle surgery

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season

Last Played: 4/10/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 10/15/24

J.J. Moser (D)

Type of Injury: Undisclosed

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 8-10 weeks

Last Played: 12/12/24

Type of Injury: Knee surgery

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: February 2025

Last Played: 12/12/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Late October 2024

Last Played: 9/22/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/5/25

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 4/15/24

Type of Injury: Shoulder

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 4-6 months

Last Played: 10/14/24

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 11/18/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/2/25

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: January 2025

Last Played: 11/27/24

Type of Injury: Undisclosed

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/23/24

Type of Injury: Leg

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week

Last Played: 1/3/25

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 12/15/24

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day

Last Played: 12/15/24

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week

Last Played: 11/6/24

Type of Injury: Foot

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week

Last Played: 11/23/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 12/28/24