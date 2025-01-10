The 2024-25 NHL season continues to move along. With the season in full swing, a few teams have been trying to fight off the injury bug.
One of those teams is the Minnesota Wild, which has had trouble keeping its blue line healthy. On New Year's Eve, captain Jared Spurgeon needed assistance to exit the game after a slew foot by Nashville Predators forward Zachary L'Heureux send him crashing into the boards awkwardly. Now, Spurgeon is expected to miss extended time.
To make matters worse, the Wild lost young star Brock Faber to an upper-body injury during their Jan. 7 game against the St. Louis Blues. Faber, the 2024 Calder Trophy runner-up, is currently listed as day-to-day as the team evaluates the extent of his injury.
Offensively, Minnesota has been without its best player since Dec. 23. Kirill Kaprizov has spent a few weeks on IR, and the team has missed his elite playmaking ability. Kaprizov has resumed skating, but the team's leading scorer has not yet been cleared for game action.
Here is a list of many of the marquee players that are currently sidelined due to injury.
Anaheim Ducks
Trevor Zegras (C)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 12/4/24
Boston Bruins
Hampus Lindholm (D)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown (expected to miss multiple weeks)
Last Played: 11/12/24
Buffalo Sabres
Jordan Greenway (LW)
Type of Injury: Undisclosed
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 12/15/24
Carolina Hurricanes
Jesper Fast (RW)
Type of Injury: Neck
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 4/16/24
Shayne Gostisbehere (D)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 12/27/24
Chicago Blackhawks
Alec Martinez (D)
Type of Injury: Knee
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 12/7/24
Colorado Avalanche
Gabriel Landeskog
Type of Injury: Knee
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 6/26/22
Miles Wood (LW)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Month-to-month
Last Played: 11/27/24
Jonathan Drouin (LW)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week
Last Played: 11/23/24
Scott Wedgewood (G)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/2/25
Columbus Blue Jackets
Erik Gudbranson (D)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 10/15/24
Boone Jenner (C)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 3/28/24
Justin Danforth (RW)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 12/10/24
Yegor Chinakhov (RW)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 11/27/24
Dallas Stars
Tyler Seguin (C)
Type of Injury: Hip
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 4-6 months
Last Played: 12/1/24
Matt Dumba (D)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 12/8/24
Mason Marchment (LW)
Type of Injury: Facial fracture
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: 4 weeks
Last played: 12/27/24
Detroit Red Wings
Jeff Petry (D)
Type of Injury: Undisclosed
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/2/25
Edmonton Oilers
Evander Kane (LW)
Type of Injury: Hip, hernia surgeries
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: February 2025
Last Played: 6/10/24
Los Angeles Kings
Drew Doughty (D)
Type of Injury: Ankle surgery
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 9/25/24
Minnesota Wild
Jared Spurgeon (D)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week
Last Played: 12/31/24
Brock Faber (D)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day
Last Played: 1/7/25
Kirill Kaprizov (LW)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 12/23/24
Jakub Lauko (C)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 12/13/24
Nashville Predators
Cole Smith (LW)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 12/21/24
Jeremy Lauzon (D)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 12/31/24
Adam Wilsby (D)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 12/30/24
New York Islanders
Mike Reilly (D)
Type of injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day
Last Played: 11/1/24
Semyon Varlamov (G)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 11/29/24
Simon Holmstrom (RW)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 12/29/24
New York Rangers
Chris Kreider (LW)
Type of Injury: Back
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/4/25
Ottawa Senators
Artem Zub (D)
Type of Injury: Foot
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 11/23/24
Michael Amadio (RW)
Type of Injury: Head
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 12/21/24
Travis Hamonic (D)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/3/25
Pittsburgh Penguins
Philip Tomasino (C)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/3/25
San Jose Sharks
Logan Couture (C)
Type of injury: Groin
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/31/24
Vitek Vanecek (G)
Type of Injury: Head
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 12/14/24
Carl Grundstrom (RW)
Type of Injury: Undisclosed
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 12/28/24
Jake Walman (D)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 12/21/24
Seattle Kraken
Jordan Eberle (RW)
Type of Injury: Pelvic surgery
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: February 2025
Last Played: 11/14/24
Yanni Gourde (C)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/2/25
St. Louis Blues
Torey Krug (D)
Type of Injury: Ankle surgery
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season
Last Played: 4/10/24
Nick Leddy (D)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 10/15/24
Tampa Bay Lightning
J.J. Moser (D)
Type of Injury: Undisclosed
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 8-10 weeks
Last Played: 12/12/24
Toronto Maple Leafs
Anthony Stolarz (G)
Type of Injury: Knee surgery
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: February 2025
Last Played: 12/12/24
Calle Jarnkrok (C)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Late October 2024
Last Played: 9/22/24
Jake McCabe (D)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/5/25
Utah Hockey Club
John Marino (D)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 4/15/24
Sean Durzi (D)
Type of Injury: Shoulder
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 4-6 months
Last Played: 10/14/24
Connor Ingram (G)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 11/18/24
Robert Bortuzzo (D)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/2/25
Vancouver Canucks
Filip Hronek (D)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: January 2025
Last Played: 11/27/24
Elias Pettersson (C)
Type of Injury: Undisclosed
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/23/24
Dakota Joshua (C)
Type of Injury: Leg
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week
Last Played: 1/3/25
Vegas Golden Knights
Nicolas Roy (C)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 12/15/24
Ivan Barbashev (LW)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day
Last Played: 12/15/24
Washington Capitals
Sonny Milano (LW)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week
Last Played: 11/6/24
Winnipeg Jets
Dylan Samberg (D)
Type of Injury: Foot
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week
Last Played: 11/23/24
Mason Appleton (C)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 12/28/24