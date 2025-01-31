The league phase of the Europa League has come to a close with Lazio topping the table on goal difference despite losing 1-0 to Braga on the final day of play. Tottenham and Manchester United have finished in the top eight to make it to the last 16 despite disappointing Premier League form while Rangers and Olympiacos were able to sneak into the top eight on the final day of this phase of play.
It was a tight finish for the final spots with Rangers, Bodo/Glimt, Anderlecht, and FCSB all finishing level on 14 points but the superior goal difference off plus-six for the Scottish club was enough to see them top the pile. There was a similar cluster for the 24th spot as PAOK, who finished 22nd, were level on 10 points with FC Twente, Fenerbahce, Braga, and Elfsborg but goal difference saw PAOK, FC Twente, and Fenerbahce qualify by the skin of their teeth. Jose Mourinho's men may have struggled in the league phase but they did avoid disaster.
Braga had a chance to knock Fenerbahce out at the death facing Lazio but weren't able to pull through leaving the final table as this.
And now it's onto the knockout stage playoffs.
Europa League knockout matchups
- Bodo/Glimt vs. FC Twente
- Anderlecht vs. Fenerbahce
- FCSB vs. PAOK
- Ajax vs. Royale Union SG
- Real Sociedad vs. Midtjylland
- Galatasaray vs. AZ Alkmaar
- Roma vs. Porto
- Plzen vs. Ferencvaros
Europa League standings
|Team
|PTS
|MP
|W
|L
|D
|GF
|GA
|GD
|1. Lazio
|19
|8
|6
|1
|1
|17
|5
|12
|2. Bilbao
|19
|8
|6
|1
|1
|15
|7
|8
|3. Man Utd
|18
|8
|5
|0
|3
|16
|9
|7
|4. Tottenham
|17
|8
|5
|1
|2
|17
|9
|8
|5. Frankfurt
|16
|8
|5
|2
|1
|14
|10
|4
|6. Lyon
|15
|8
|4
|1
|3
|16
|8
|8
|7. Olympiacos
|15
|8
|4
|1
|3
|9
|3
|6
|8. Rangers
|14
|8
|4
|2
|2
|16
|10
|6
|9. Bodo/Glimt
|14
|8
|4
|2
|2
|14
|11
|3
|10. Anderlecht
|14
|8
|4
|2
|2
|14
|12
|2
|11. FCSB
|14
|8
|4
|2
|2
|10
|9
|1
|12. Ajax
|13
|8
|4
|3
|1
|16
|8
|8
|13. Real Sociedad
|13
|8
|4
|3
|1
|13
|9
|4
|14. Galatasaray
|13
|8
|3
|1
|4
|19
|16
|3
|15. Roma
|12
|8
|3
|2
|3
|10
|6
|4
|16. Plzen
|12
|8
|3
|2
|3
|13
|12
|1
|17. Ferencvaros
|12
|8
|4
|4
|0
|15
|15
|0
|18. Porto
|11
|8
|3
|3
|2
|13
|11
|2
|19. Alkmaar
|11
|8
|3
|3
|2
|13
|13
|0
|20. Midtjylland
|11
|8
|3
|3
|2
|9
|9
|0
|21. Union Gilloise
|11
|8
|3
|3
|2
|8
|8
|0
|22. PAOK
|10
|8
|3
|4
|1
|12
|10
|2
|23. FC Twente
|10
|8
|2
|2
|4
|8
|9
|-1
|24. Fenerbahce
|10
|8
|2
|2
|4
|9
|11
|-2
|25. Braga
|10
|8
|3
|4
|1
|9
|12
|-3
|26. Elfsborg
|10
|8
|3
|4
|1
|9
|14
|-5
|27. Hoffenheim
|9
|8
|2
|3
|3
|11
|14
|-3
|28. Besiktas
|9
|8
|3
|5
|0
|10
|15
|-5
|29. Maccabi Tel Aviv
|6
|8
|2
|6
|0
|8
|17
|-9
|30. Slavia Prague
|5
|8
|1
|5
|2
|7
|11
|-4
|31. Malmo
|5
|8
|1
|5
|2
|10
|17
|-7
|32. RFC
|5
|8
|1
|5
|2
|6
|13
|-7
|33. Ludogorets
|4
|8
|0
|4
|4
|4
|11
|-7
|34. Dynamo Kyiv
|4
|8
|1
|6
|1
|5
|18
|-13
|35. Nice
|3
|8
|0
|5
|3
|7
|16
|-9
|36. Qarabag
|3
|8
|1
|7
|0
|6
|20
|-14
Who can play who in the knockout round playoffs?
Round of 16 bracket fixtures
Who advanced to the ground of 16 with a top-eight finish?
- Lazio
- Athletic Bilbao
- Manchester United
- Tottenham
- Eintracht Frankfurt
- Lyon
- Olympiacos
- Rangers
Possible opponents for round of 16 teams
- Lazio can face: Ferencvaros, Porto, Roma or Plzen
- Athletic Bilbao can face: Ferencvaros, Porto, Roma or Plzen
- Manchester United can face: AZ Alkmaar, Midtjylland, Real Sociedad or Galatasaray
- Tottenham can face: AZ Alkmaar, Midtjylland, Real Sociedad or Galatasaray
- Eintracht Frankfurt can face: FCSB, Ajax, Royale Union SG or PAOK
- Lyon can face: FCSB, Ajax, Royale Union SG or PAOK
- Olympiacos can face: Bodo/Glimt, Anderlecht, FC Twente or Fenerbahce
- Rangers can face: Bodo/Glimt, Anderlecht, FC Twente or Fenerbahce