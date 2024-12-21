After crashing out of the EFL Cup due to defensive errors, despite showing fight in the match, it's a chance for Manchester United to bounce back at home under Ruben Amorim. Facing an improving Bournemouth side under Andoni Iraola, the Red Devils will have a good test, especially as their depth has been challenged during the festive period. Bournemouth has struggled away from home but with players such as Dango Ouattara coming into their own, he will have options in attack for the clash. Only time will tell if that is enough though.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Dec. 22 | Time : 9 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Dec. 22 | : 9 a.m. ET Location : Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Manchester United -125; Draw +300; Bournemouth +300

Storylines

Manchester United: Mason Mount is out again, at least for several weeks, after picking up a thigh injury while Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw will be missing in defense. After what has been quite a week for Marcus Rashford stating that it's time for a new challenge and now missing consecutive squads for the Red Devils, something to watch will be seeing if the attacker comes back in for United.

Manchester United predicted XI: Andre Onana, Harry Maguire, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, Amad Diallo, Jobbie Mainoo, Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho, Joshua Zirkzee

Bournemouth: Defensive injuries are piling up for Iraola. Marcos Senesi and Julian Araujo will miss the match hurting the ability to rotate while Alex Scott and Luis Sinisterra are missing from the attack. Ouattara's emergence is coming at an important time as Marcus Tavernier is out although the attacker is the closet to returning of Bournemouth's group of injured players.

Bournemouth predicted XI: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Milos Kerkez, Dean Huijsen, Illia Zabarnyi, Adam Smith, Lewis Cook, Tyler Adams, Justin Kluivert, Dango Ouattara, Antoine Semenyo, Evanilson

Prediction

These are teams figuring out the same things which is why it's tough to see this match ending in anything other than an eventful draw. Pick: Manchester United 2, Bournemouth 2