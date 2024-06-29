Brazil continue to prove that they're one of the most interesting national teams in the world after bouncing back from a draw against Costa Rica to defeat Paraguay 4-1 on Friday in Las Vegas in Copa America action. Paraguay were hanging tough in the match but things changed for Brazil following Lucas Paquetá's missed penalty. After his shot hit the hand of a Paraguayan defender, Paquetá missed the entire net after his stutter step but when he was needed most, Vinícius Júnior took control of the game scoring a beautiful goal. It would be the first of three first-half goals for Brazil en route to Viní Jr. scoring a brace for Brazil for the first time.

Considering his club form for Real Madrid, it's shocking that Viní Jr. hadn't scored a brace for the Seleção but it has felt like he has done too much while trying to replace Neymar in the attack. But against Paraguay, it's not only the goals that were scored but when he scored them. The first half dragged on due to scuffles between the two teams and when two minutes of stoppage time became five, Viní Jr. would net his second goal to give Brazil a 3-0 lead.

Even Paquetá got another chance from the spot in the second half which he used to make up for the missed penalty, sending Rodrigo Morínigo the wrong way in net. Then came the samba as the Seleção got to dance for the first time in a long time. With only two wins in their last five matches before defeating Paraguay, the Dorival Júnior era hasn't gotten off to a good start, but this can be a turning point.

The defense can still cause issues as Paraguay created chances from a distance which would've been worse if Alisson wasn't in net, but the goals conceded don't matter to Brazil. When this team is rolling, they will score, score, and score some more to take down their opposition and this boost of confidence is needed ahead of a game that will decide the group facing Colombia on Tuesday. With a chance that Panama will finish second in Group C, instead of the United States, it's even more important for Brazil to win the group to avoid Uruguay if they can. It won't be easy trying to stop a Colombia side that's unbeaten in 25 matches, but with a Ballon d'Or contender in Viní Jr., the Seleção can score goals in a hurry brushing aside anyone in their path.