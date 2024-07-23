Men's Olympic Soccer gets underway on Wednesday in Saint-Etienne with Argentina and Morocco meeting in Group B at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard. The Albiceleste have World Cup and Copa America titles to their name currently while the Atlas Lions will be keen to replicate their 2022 World Cup showing which saw them reach the semifinals. The Paris Games will be Argentina's 10th appearance while Morocco will be making their eight outing at the event.

The Argentines did not make it out of the group stage in Tokyo back in 2020, but are favorites to triumph under manager Javier Mascherano who won gold in 2004 in Athens but also 2008 in Beijing. South America has dominated Olympic soccer of late with four of the last five gold medals including Argentina's two and another for Brazil who surprisingly missed out on qualification for Paris. After finishing second in the CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament to Paraguay, Guinea produced a surprise 1-0 friendly win over Mascherano's side.

Morocco are back at an Olympic soccer tournament for the first time since 2012 after qualifying by winning the under-23 Africa Cup of Nations. Issame Charai has since been replaced as head coach by Tarik Sektioui and the Moroccans are fourth favorites to triumph in the French capital. A top two finish in Group B would be a first since 1972 and the Atlas Lions have drawn with Belgium, beaten Wales and lost to group rivals Ukraine in friendlies since Sektioui's arrival.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, July 24 | Time: 9 a.m. ET

Location: Stade Geoffroy-Guichard - Saint-Etienne, France

Watch: Peacock Premium, USA Network, Telemundo or Fubo (try for free)

Odds: Argentina -163; Draw +250; Morocco +400

Group B

Argentina and Morocco's other Group B opponents are Iraq and Ukraine with Mascherano's men facing the Iraqis and then the Ukrainians while Sektioui's side have Ukraine first and then Iraq. How both of these sides fare against Ruslan Rotan's team could be decisive given that they are a tricky team to face at this level.

Team news

Argentina: The 18-man squad includes World Cup winners Julian Alvarez, Nicolas Otamendi, Geronimo Rulli and Thiago Almada and three of those four also won the Copa America earlier this month in the U.S. Otamendi is one of three overage players Mascherano has picked but expect Gonzalo Lujan, Marco Di Cesare and Bruno Amione to be part of the defense with the veteran. Santiago Hezze could join Almada and Cristian Medina or Ezequiel Fernandez in midfield while Alvarez could be in front of Kevin Zenon and Giuliano Simeone up top.

Possible Argentina XI: Rulli; Lujan, Di Cesare, Otamendi, Amione; Almada, Hezze, Medina; Zenon, Alvarez, Simeone.

Morocco: Oussama El Azzouzi will join his teammates late while Achraf Hakimi is the undoubted star turn here. Benjamin Bouchouari, Ilias Akhomach and Abde Ezzalzouli should also form part of Sektioui's preferred starting XI.

Possible Morocco XI: Mohamedi; Hakimi, El Wafi, Boukamir, Nakach; Targhalline, Bouchouari, Richardson; Akhomach, Rahimi, Ezzalzouli.

Prediction

Expect an opening win for the favorites but not as comfortably as some might expect. A narrow victory but a win all the same will do to get Mascherano's side up and running in France. Pick: Argentina 1, Morocco 0.