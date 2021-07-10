World No. 1 Novak Djokovic can make history on Sunday and join Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most men's career grand slam singles titles when he takes on Italian Matteo Berrettini in the 2021 Wimbledon final at The All England Lawn Tennis Club. Djokovic, 34, has won 19 grand slam titles, one shy of both Federer and Nadal. Five of those have come at Wimbledon, including victories in 2018 and '19. (There was no tournament last year because of the pandemic.) On Sunday he will face Berrettini, who will be playing in his first grand slam final.

The match is set to begin at 9 a.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists Djokovic as a -450 favorite (risk $450 to win $100) in the latest Djokovic vs. Berrettini odds, with Berrettini listed at +360 as the underdog.

Novak Djokovic vs. Matteo Berrettini preview

Djokovic has been nearly unbeatable with his serve at Wimbledon. In his six matches he has won 279 out of a possible 327 first serve points. His 85.3 percent conversion rate leads all men's players in the field of 128. He also has won 56.8 percent of his second serves, which ranks 17th in the field.

Djokovic also has owned the career series against Berrettini. The Serb has won both career meetings between the players, winning all but one set. The first meeting, in 2019, came on an indoor hard court. The second meeting came a little more than a month ago in the quarterfinals of the French Open. Sunday's final will be the first match between them on grass.

Djokovic arguably hasn't faced anyone at Wimbledon 2021 with the power of Berrettini. The 25-year-old Italian rides a powerful serve. In six matches at Wimbledon he has 101 aces, which is 36 more than the next best player. His fastest serve speed of 139 miles per hour ranks second in the entire field.

Unlike many Italian players, who excel on clay or hard courts, Berrettini has shown an affinity for grass. He won the Queen's Club tuneup for Wimbledon, losing only one set in five matches en route to the title. Since 2019, he is 22-2 on grass with one of those losses coming to Federer.

