The final four of the first Grand Slam tournament in 2025 is set. After a grueling couple of weeks, it's quite the set of pairings at the Australian Open semifinals on the men's side.

No. 1 seed Jannik Sinner is back after winning the tournament in 2024. Sinner had to fight off an illness in his fourth-round matchup against Holger Rune. He then made quick work of No. 8 Alex De Minaur in the quarterfinals in straight sets. He'll take on American Ben Shelton in the semis after he dispatched of Lorenzo Sonego in the quarters. It's Shelton's best showing at the Aussie Open after previously being eliminated in the quarterfinals. Andy Roddick is hopeful that Shelton or another one of the young Americans can break the streak at Grand Slams with no male player born in the United States winning since 2003.

On the other side of the bracket, a heavyweight showdown is set between the legendary champion Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev. Djokovic outlasted his latest rival in the quarters when he beat Carlos Alcaraz. Djokovic is now one step closer to securing his 25th Grand Slam tournament trophy, which would break the tie with Margaret Court for the most in tennis history, regardless of gender. Zverev, meanwhile, is looking for his first Grand Slam title after reaching the semifinals six previous times.

In the women's tournament, No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka cruised to an easy victory against No. 11 Paula Badosa, and looked primed for a meeting with No. 2 Iga Świątek in the tournament final. However, No. 19 Madison Keys produced a sensational performance in the semifinals and upset Świątek 5-7, 6-1, 7-6 to reach just her second career Grand Slam final. Keys reached the US Open final back in 2017, but had never gotten to the final at the Australian Open.

Where to watch the 2025 Australian Open

Dates: Jan. 11-26



Jan. 11-26 Where: Melbourne Park, Australia



Melbourne Park, Australia Watch: ESPN, Tennis Channel



ESPN, Tennis Channel Stream:

Women's final match

Saturday, Jan. 25

No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka vs. No. 19 Madison Keys -- TBD

Men's semifinal matches

Friday, Jan. 24

No. 1 Jannik Sinner vs. No. 21 Ben Shelton -- 3:30 a.m.

No. 2 Alexander Zverev vs. No. 7 Novak Djokovic -- 10:30 p.m. (Thursday, Jan. 23)



Women's semifinal matches

Thursday, Jan. 23

No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka def. No. 11 Paula Badosa 6-4, 6-2

No. 19 Madison Keys def. No. 2 Iga Świątek

Men's quarterfinal matches

No. 1 Jannik Sinner def. No. 8 Alex De Minaur 6-3, 6-2, 6-1

No. 2 Alexander Zverev def. No. 12 Tommy Paul 7-6, 7-6, 2-6, 6-1

No. 7 Novak Djokovic def. No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4

No. 21 Ben Shelton def. Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6

Women's quarterfinal matches

No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka def. No. 27 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-2, 2-6, 6-3

No. 2 Iga Świątek def. No. 8 Emma Navarro 6-1, 6-2

No. 11 Paula Badosa def. No. 3 Coco Gauff 7-5, 6-4

No. 19 Madison Keys def. No. 28 Elina Svitolina 3-6. 6-3, 6-4

