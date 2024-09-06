When No. 12 Taylor Fritz and No. 20 Frances Tiafoe do battle in the US Open semifinals on Friday, one of the two tennis stars will inch closer towards potentially winning a Grand Slam singles title.

That's something that has alluded American male tennis players nearly the last quarter century. Andy Roddick was the most recent American to win a Grand Slam title when he captured the 2003 US Open. Roddick defeated Spain's Juan Carlos Ferrero 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 to win the only Grand Slam title of his tennis career.

Prior to that, American men had enjoyed a great deal of success at majors.

Pete Sampras is by far the most accomplished as he won 14 Grand Slam titles over the course of his illustrious career. Sampras won his first major title in 1990 when he was victorious at the US Open and his final triumph came at the US Open once again in 2002. He thrived at the All-England Club as he won Wimbledon on seven different occasions.

Andre Agassi also helped dominate the tennis landscape in the 1990s and early 2000s with eight Grand Slam titles to his name. Agassi had an abundance of success at the Australian Open with four Grand Slam titles at the event over the years.

Both Fritz and Tiafoe will be looking for their first Grand Slam titles of their respective careers. The 2024 US Open is the furthest that Fritz has ever gotten in a Grand Slam tournament. Meanwhile, Tiafoe will also be looking to get past the semifinals at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in his professional career.

Here's a closer look at the amount of Grand Slam titles that American men have won since 1980 as Fritz and Tiafoe hope to end the 21-year drought.

Pete Sampras

Number of Grand Slam titles: 14

14 List of Grand Slam titles won: 2002 US Open, 2000 Wimbledon, 1999 Wimbledon, 1998 Wimbledon, 1997 Australian Open, 1997 Wimbledon, 1996 US Open, 1995 Wimbledon, 1995 US Open, 1994 Australian Open, 1994 Wimbledon, 1993 Wimbledon, 1993 US Open, and 1990 US Open

Andre Agassi

Number of Grand Slam titles: 8

8 List of Grand Slam titles won: 2003 Australian Open, 2001 Australian Open, 2000 Australian Open, 1999 French Open, 1999 US Open, 1995 Australian Open, 1994 US Open, and 1992 Wimbledon

John McEnroe

Number of Grand Slam titles: 6

6 List of Grand Slam titles won: 1984 Wimbledon, 1984 US Open, 1983 Wimbledon, 1981 Wimbledon, 1981 US Open, and 1980 US Open

Jim Courier

Number of Grand Slam titles: 4

4 List of Grand Slam titles won: 1993 Australian Open, 1992 Australian Open, 1992 French Open, and 1991 French Open

Jimmy Connors

Number of Grand Slam titles: 3

3 List of Grand Slam titles won: 1983 US Open, 1982 Wimbledon, and 1982 US Open

Andy Roddick

Number of Grand Slam titles: 1

1 List of Grand Slam titles won: 2003 US Open

Michael Chang

Number of Grand Slam titles: 1

1 List of Grand Slam titles won: 1989 French Open

Brian Teacher