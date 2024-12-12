Iowa State junior guard Kenzie Hare will miss the remainder of the season, the program announced Wednesday ahead of its road game against Iowa. The Marquette transfer has been struggling with an ongoing hip injury and opted to medically redshirt.

"Kenzie has made an amazing impact from day one," coach Bill Fennelly said in a statement. "I am disappointed for her and our team, but this is the best thing for Kenzie. I know she will come back better than ever and have a huge impact on our team."

The junior guard appeared in all 10 games for the Cyclones so far in the 2024-25 campaign, eight of those as a starter. She was the team's third-leading scorer behind Audi Crooks and Addy Brown with 8.3 points per contest, along with 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

One of the strengths she was bringing to Iowa State was her ability to shoot from beyond the arc. When she was at Marquette last season, Hare broke the program record for threes made by a sophomore with a total of 91 while averaging 14.0 points per game and connecting on 42.5% of her 3-pointers. She registered just 17 3-pointers on 60 attempts (28.3%) for the Cyclones in the first 10 games.

"I look forward to supporting my teammates the remainder of this season and for my next two seasons as a Cyclone," Hare said.

The Cyclones, ranked No. 18 in the latest AP Top 25, were 8-2 entering Wednesday night's game in Iowa City.