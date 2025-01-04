Who's Playing

Missouri Tigers @ Auburn Tigers

Current Records: Missouri 11-2, Auburn 12-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Missouri is preparing for their first SEC matchup of the season on Saturday. They and the Auburn Tigers will face off at 4:00 p.m. ET at Neville Arena. Missouri is no doubt hoping to put an end to an 11-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Missouri's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They enjoyed a cozy 82-65 victory over Alabama State on Monday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Missouri to victory, but perhaps none more so than Tony Perkins, who went 5 for 7 en route to 12 points plus five rebounds and two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Tamar Bates, who had 16 points plus six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Auburn had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 35.3 points) and they went ahead and made it five on Monday. Couldn't have asked for a better way to wrap up 2024 than the 87-58 stomp they got against the Hawks. The Tigers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven matchups by 23 points or more this season.

Auburn got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Johni Broome out in front who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Dylan Cardwell, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Auburn smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in nine consecutive contests.

Missouri's victory bumped their record up to 11-2. As for Auburn, their win bumped their record up to 12-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Missouri hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Auburn (currently ranked third) struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 8.8. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Missouri was dealt a punishing 101-74 defeat at the hands of Auburn when the teams last played back in March. Can Missouri avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Auburn has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Missouri.