Who's Playing
Missouri Tigers @ Auburn Tigers
Current Records: Missouri 11-2, Auburn 12-1
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Missouri is preparing for their first SEC matchup of the season on Saturday. They and the Auburn Tigers will face off at 4:00 p.m. ET at Neville Arena. Missouri is no doubt hoping to put an end to an 11-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.
Missouri's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They enjoyed a cozy 82-65 victory over Alabama State on Monday.
Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Missouri to victory, but perhaps none more so than Tony Perkins, who went 5 for 7 en route to 12 points plus five rebounds and two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Tamar Bates, who had 16 points plus six rebounds.
Meanwhile, Auburn had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 35.3 points) and they went ahead and made it five on Monday. Couldn't have asked for a better way to wrap up 2024 than the 87-58 stomp they got against the Hawks. The Tigers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven matchups by 23 points or more this season.
Auburn got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Johni Broome out in front who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Dylan Cardwell, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Auburn smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in nine consecutive contests.
Missouri's victory bumped their record up to 11-2. As for Auburn, their win bumped their record up to 12-1.
Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Missouri hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Auburn (currently ranked third) struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 8.8. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Missouri was dealt a punishing 101-74 defeat at the hands of Auburn when the teams last played back in March. Can Missouri avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Auburn has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Missouri.
- Mar 05, 2024 - Auburn 101 vs. Missouri 74
- Feb 14, 2023 - Auburn 89 vs. Missouri 56
- Jan 25, 2022 - Auburn 55 vs. Missouri 54
- Jan 26, 2021 - Auburn 88 vs. Missouri 82
- Feb 15, 2020 - Missouri 85 vs. Auburn 73
- Mar 14, 2019 - Auburn 81 vs. Missouri 71
- Jan 30, 2019 - Auburn 92 vs. Missouri 58
- Jan 24, 2018 - Auburn 91 vs. Missouri 73
- Mar 08, 2017 - Missouri 86 vs. Auburn 83
- Mar 04, 2017 - Auburn 89 vs. Missouri 78