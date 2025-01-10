The Kent State Golden Flashes (10-4) will aim for their second MAC road win of the week when they face the Buffalo Bulls (5-9) on Friday evening. Kent State bounced back from a 75-67 loss to Ball State in its conference opener with a 68-50 win at Northern Illinois on Tuesday. Buffalo is on a five-game losing streak that started with a 65-55 loss to St. Bonaventure on Dec. 7 and continued with an 88-79 loss to Ohio on Tuesday. Kent State swept the season series between these teams last season, winning both meetings by nine-plus points.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET on Friday at Alumni Arena on CBS Sports Network. Kent State is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Buffalo vs. Kent State odds, while the over/under is 142 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Buffalo vs. Kent State spread: Kent State -10.5

Buffalo vs. Kent State over/under: 142 points

Buffalo vs. Kent State money line: Kent State: -556, Buffalo: +407

Buffalo vs. Kent State streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Buffalo can cover

Buffalo is on a five-game losing streak, but three of those losses have come by 14 points or fewer, while another one came at Georgia. The Bulls covered the spread as 12-point underdogs in their 88-79 loss to Ohio on Tuesday, despite trailing by 17 points at halftime. They had 19 assists on 29 made shots, and they forced 16 turnovers.

Senior guard Tyson Dunn led Buffalo with 21 points, eight assists and five rebounds, shooting 5 of 9 from 3-point range. He is the second-leading scorer for the Bulls this season, averaging 13.1 points per game. The Bulls have been the profitable team in this head-to-head series over the past five-plus years, covering the spread in nine of the last 13 meetings.

Why Kent State can cover

Kent State dropped its conference opener to Ball State last Saturday, but it responded with an impressive performance at Northern Illinois on Tuesday. The Golden Flashes were able to cover the spread as 12.5-point road favorites, taking a 14-point lead at halftime in a 68-50 final. Senior forward VonCameron Davis had 31 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, shooting 14 of 28 from the floor.

Senior center Cli'Ron Hornbeak also posted a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, while senior guard Marquis Barnett added seven points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Davis leads Kent State with 16.4 points per game. The Golden Flashes have covered the spread in 10 of their last 14 games, and Buffalo is just 5-14 against the spread in its last 19 home games.

