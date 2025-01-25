Who's Playing

LBSU Beach @ Cal Poly Mustangs

Current Records: LBSU 7-13, Cal Poly 6-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Robert A. Mott Athletics Center -- San Luis Obispo, California

Robert A. Mott Athletics Center -- San Luis Obispo, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Cal Poly is 2-8 against LBSU since February of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both will face off in a Big West battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at Robert A. Mott Athletics Center. The Mustangs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.2 points per game this season.

Cal Poly is headed into Saturday's match looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their seventh straight game on Saturday. They were dealt a punishing 101-71 loss at the hands of UC Irvine.

Meanwhile, LBSU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight defeat. They took an 86-76 hit to the loss column at the hands of CSNorthridge.

Even though they lost, LBSU was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in March of 2024.

Cal Poly's loss dropped their record down to 6-14. As for LBSU, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-13.

Looking forward, Cal Poly is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. The two teams have had problems against the spread this season as they are both 7-12.

Cal Poly came up short against LBSU in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 77-68. Will Cal Poly have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Cal Poly is a solid 6.5-point favorite against LBSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mustangs as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

Series History

LBSU has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Cal Poly.