No. 1 Tennessee and No. 2 Auburn remained in a battle for the top spot in the latest AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll Monday for the fourth consecutive week to keep the SEC's dominant start to the 2024-25 season rolling. The Vols and Tigers split all 61 cast first-place votes, 41-20, and the SEC was once again responsible for half of this week's top 10.

Auburn earned 21 first-place votes last week to Tennessee's 41, but one first-place vote was not cast for either team. It's the fourth time this season that at least one ballot was not cast.

The top 13 of the top 25 remained unchanged over the Christmas holiday in which most teams took time off to recharge for the new year and for upcoming conference play. Gonzaga, last week's No. 14 team, fell five spots to No. 19, while Houston moved up one spot to No. 14. UCLA, which beat Gonzaga on Saturday, jumped seven spots to No. 15.

San Diego State was the only team to fall out of the rankings this week after falling Saturday at home to Utah State. The vacancy made way for Memphis to reappear in the rankings for the third time this season, moving into the top 25 at No. 21 after defeating Ole Miss on Saturday. Meanwhile, Ole Miss fell eight spots to No. 24.

Four of the top six and five of the top 10 teams belong to the SEC, which has a total of 10 teams in the rankings this week. The Big Ten and Big 12 each have five teams in the rankings, while the Big East has two.

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 Tennessee (41) 12-0 1,504 1 2 Auburn (20) 11-1 1,481 2 3 Iowa State 10-1 1,392 3 4 Duke 10-2 1,321 4 5 Alabama 11-2 1,238 5 6 Florida 13-0 1,202 6 7 Kansas 9-2 1,084 7 8 Marquette 11-2 1,037 8 9 Oregon 12-1 979 9 10 Kentucky 10-2 958 10 11 UConn 10-3 904 11 12 Oklahoma 13-0 863 12 13 Texas A&M 11-2 812 13 14 Houston 8-3 626 15 15 UCLA 11-2 571 22 16 Cincinnati 10-1 551 17 17 Mississippi State 11-1 483 19 18 Michigan State 10-2 473 18 19 Gonzaga 9-4 383 14 20 Purdue 9-4 281 21 21 Memphis 10-3 213 21 22 Illinois 9-3 193 24 23 Arkansas 10-2 174 23 24 Ole Miss 11-2 165 16 25 Baylor 8-3 139 25

Also receiving votes: Maryland 133, Drake 100, St. John's 98, Dayton 90, Michigan 65, Utah St. 59, Georgia 48, Pittsburgh 35, West Virginia 30, San Diego St. 28, Ohio St. 19, Missouri 19, North Carolina 19, Arizona St 13, Indiana 11, Texas Tech 8, Clemson 8, Wisconsin 7, Penn St. 5, St. Bonaventure 2, Nebraska 1.