There's a new No. 1 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll for the first time all season as Tennessee moved into the top spot and supplanted Kansas following a wild week in which the Jayhawks lost twice. The Vols jumped two spots from No. 3 and leapfrogged both KU and Auburn, which suffered its first loss of the season Wednesday to Duke and remained No. 2. It's the first time since February 2019 that Tennessee has been ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll.

This marks the sixth time Tennessee has been ranked No. 1 in the weekly AP Top 25 poll with four of the previous instances spanning Weeks 12-15 in the 2018-19 season, when the Vols began the season 23-1 and earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The previous instance came in Week 17 of the 2007-08 season after opening the season 25-2 under coach Bruce Pearl.

Coach Rick Barnes has the Vols off to their best start since his tenure began in 2015 with an 8-0 record that includes wins over Louisville, Virginia, Baylor and most recently Syracuse. They own the No. 2 defense and No. 9 offense in adjusted efficiency ratings at KenPom.com and are No. 1 in scoring margin among all 364 Div. I teams at 26.8 ppg.

AP voters gave Tennessee 58 of 62 first-place votes on the week after Kansas and Auburn split all the first-place votes last week. Kansas after its two losses this week moved from the No. 1 spot it occupied since the preseason down to No. 10. The movement spurred wholesale changes in the top 10 led by Iowa State's rise to No. 3 and Duke's leap up to No. 4 after beating Auburn and Louisville last week.

AP Top 25

1. Tennessee (58)

2. Auburn (3)

3. Iowa State (1)

4. Duke

5. Kentucky

6. Marquette

7. Alabama

8. Gonzaga

9. Florida

10. Kansas

11. Purdue

12. Oregon

13. Oklahoma

14. Michigan

15. Houston

16. Clemson

17. Texas A&M

18. UConn

19. Ole Miss

20. Wisconsin

21. Michigan State

22. Cincinnati

23. San Diego State

24. UCLA

25. Mississippi State

Others receiving votes: Baylor 150, Arizona St 143, Memphis 123, Missouri 119, Penn St. 90, Arkansas 89, Drake 67, Pittsburgh 62, Utah St. 57, Illinois 47, St. John's 43, Maryland 39, Dayton 38, Creighton 32, Indiana 30, West Virginia 30, North Carolina 24, Georgia 21, Saint Mary's 20, Texas 8, Rhode Island 3, Loyola Chicago 1.

