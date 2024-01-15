UConn extended its winning streak to five games Sunday with an 80-67 victory over Georgetown. So the Huskies are now positioned to possibly move to No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll when it updates Monday based on the fact that they are the highest-ranked team that didn't lose over the past week.
If you've been reading the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 regularly, you likely know that my No. 1 vote would go to Purdue, not UConn, which is why the Boilermakers remain No. 1 in Monday morning's updated Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Simply put, Matt Painter's program has the sport's best body of work. It's not even really debatable. I broke it down in this space Sunday, if you missed it and are interested.
One thing I've learned over the past few days, though, is that there's apparently no way for me to compare and contrast Purdue and UConn without it coming across like I'm discounting UConn, which is something I've never intended to do. I'm merely comparing their bodies of work. Nothing more. Nothing less. I guess what I'm saying is that rather than the focus be on how I have Purdue ahead of UConn, I'd love to highlight how I have UConn ahead of the other 360 schools that play Division I basketball, which is amazing considering the Huskies lost three of the top six scorers from last season's team that won the national championship, and even more so considering they've played the past three-plus weeks without Donovan Clingan, their preseason All-American who has been sidelined by a foot injury.
What Dan Hurley is doing is amazing.
How many programs in history have lost three of the top six scorers from a title team and emerged this deep into the following season as a top-two favorite in the betting markets to again win the NCAA Tournament? Answer: Not many But that's exactly what Hurley and UConn have done. It's something that should be applauded, not nitpicked, regardless of where the Huskies are ranked here or anywhere else.
Itching for more college hoops analysis? Listen below and subscribe to the Eye on College Basketball podcast where we take you beyond the hardwood with insider information and instant reactions.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Purdue
|Zach Edey finished with 30 points and 20 rebounds in Saturday's 95-78 win over Penn State. The Boilermakers' next game is Tuesday at Indiana.
|--
|15-2
|2
UConn
|Alex Karaban finished with 26 points and five rebounds in Sunday's 80-67 win over Georgetown. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday against Creighton.
|--
|15-2
|3
Kansas
|Hunter Dickinson finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday's 78-66 win over Oklahoma. The Jayhawks' next game is Tuesday at Oklahoma State.
|--
|14-2
|4
N. Carolina
|RJ Davis finished with 22 points and five steals in Saturday's 103-67 win over Syracuse. The Tar Heels' next game is Wednesday against Louisville.
|--
|13-3
|5
Tennessee
|Dalton Knecht finished with 36 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 85-79 win at Georgia. The Vols' next game is Tuesday against Florida.
|--
|12-4
|6
Houston
|L.J. Cryer was 2 of 14 from the field in Saturday's 68-67 loss at TCU. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday against Texas Tech.
|--
|14-2
|7
Memphis
|Jahvon Quinerly finished with 23 points and 11 assists in Sunday's 112-86 win at Wichita State. The Tigers' next game is Thursday against South Florida. David Jones finished with 17 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's 62-59 win over SMU. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against UTSA.
|--
|15-2
|8
Wisconsin
|Max Klesmit finished with 24 points and two assists in Saturday's 71-63 win over Northwestern. The Badgers' next game is Tuesday at Penn State.
|--
|13-3
|9
Arizona
|Caleb Love was 10 of 25 from the field in Saturday's 73-70 loss at Washington State. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday against USC.
|1
|12-4
|10
Duke
|Kyle Filipowski finished with 30 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday's 84-79 win over Georgia Tech. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against Pitt.
|1
|13-3
|11
Baylor
|JaKobe Walter finished with 14 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 62-59 win over Cincinnati. The Bears' next game is Tuesday at Kansas State.
|1
|14-2
|12
Auburn
|Johni Broome finished with 18 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 93-78 win over LSU. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday at Vanderbilt.
|1
|14-2
|13
Utah St.
|Great Osobor finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday's 87-86 win at UNLV. The Aggies' next game is Tuesday at New Mexico.
|1
|16-1
|14
Kentucky
|Tre Mitchell was 3 of 13 from the field in Saturday's 97-92 loss at Texas A&M. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday against Mississippi State.
|1
|12-3
|15
Oklahoma
|Javian McCollum had six turnovers in Saturday's 78-66 loss at Kansas. The Sooners' next game is Wednesday against West Virginia.
|1
|13-3
|16
Iowa St.
|Tamin Lipsey finished with 17 points and five steals in Saturday's 66-42 win over Oklahoma State. The Cyclones' next game is Tuesday at BYU.
|1
|13-3
|17
Dayton
|DaRon Holmes finished with 33 points and 12 rebounds in Friday's 72-62 win at Duquesne. The Flyers' next game is Tuesday against Saint Louis.
|1
|13-2
|18
Ole Miss
|Matthew Murrell finished with 24 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 69-56 win over Vanderbilt. The Rebels' next game is Wednesday at LSU.
|1
|15-1
|19
San Diego St.
|Jaedon LeDee had four turnovers in Saturday's 88-70 loss at New Mexico. The Aztecs' next game is Wednesday against Nevada.
|1
|14-3
|20
Colo. St.
|Colorado State missed 12 of the 16 3-pointers it attempted in Tuesday's 65-58 loss at Boise State. The Rams' next game is Tuesday against Air Force.
|1
|13-3
|21
Marquette
|Marquette missed 26 of the 31 3-pointers it attempted in Wednesday's 69-62 loss to Butler. The Golden Eagles' next game is Monday against Villanova.
|1
|11-5
|22
Illinois
|Quincy Guerrier was 2-of-10 from the field in Sunday's 76-67 loss to Maryland. The Illini's next game is Thursday at Michigan.
|13
|12-4
|23
Creighton
|Ryan Kalkbrenner finished with 18 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 66-65 win over St. John's. The Bluejays' next game is Wednesday at UConn.
|--
|13-4
|24
Texas Tech
|Joe Toussaint finished with 12 points and two assists in Saturday's 60-59 win over Kansas State. The Red Raiders' next game is Wednesday at Houston.
|--
|14-2
|25
TCU
|Emanuel Miller finished with 13 points and five assists in Saturday's 68-67 win over Houston. The Horned Frogs' next game is Tuesday at Cincinnati.
|--
|13-3
|26
St. John's
|Daniss Jenkins was 5-of-17 from the field in Saturday's 66-65 loss at Creighton. The Red Storm's next game is Tuesday at Seton Hall.
|--
|12-5