1 UConn This ranking is based on the Huskies returning four of the top six scorers from a team that won the 2023 NCAA Tournament - specifically everybody except Jordan Hawkins and Adama Sanogo, both of whom are expected to remain in the 2023 NBA Draft. That core combined with a top-five recruiting class should have UConn as a real contender to win back-to-back national championships. -- 31-8

2 Purdue This ranking is based on the Boilermakers returning six of the top seven scorers - everybody except Brandon Newman - from a team that won the Big Ten regular-season title and the Big Ten Tournament before securing a No. 1 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. CBS Sports National Player of the Year Zach Edey has a decision to make, obviously, but for now I'm projecting him to return to Purdue. -- 29-6

3 Marquette This ranking is based on the Golden Eagles returning every relevant player from a team that won the Big East regular-season title and the Big East Tournament before securing a No. 2 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Tyler Kolek and Kam Jones should provide Shaka Smart with a core capable of competing for a national championship. -- 29-7

4 Duke This ranking is based on the Blue Devils returning the top four scorers - Kyle Filipowski, Jeremy Roach, Tyrese Proctor and Mark Mitchell - from a team that finished 10-1 in its final 11 games and won the ACC Tournament. Duke is also enrolling a top-two recruiting class and will be among the most talented teams in the country, per usual. -- 27-9

5 Miami This ranking is based on the Hurricanes returning four starters - everybody except Jordan Miller - from a team that shared the ACC regular-season title with Virginia and advanced to the 2023 Final Four. Miami's Nijel Pack/Isaiah Wong backcourt should be one of the best in the country. -- 29-8

6 FAU This ranking is based on the Owls returning all five starters from a team that won the C-USA regular-season title and the C-USA Tournament before advancing to the 2023 Final Four. FAU should be the AAC favorite in its first season in its new conference. -- 35-4

7 Alabama This ranking is based on the Crimson Tide returning five of the top seven scorers - everybody except Brandon Miller and Jaden Bradley - from a team that won the SEC regular-season title and the SEC Tournament before securing the No. 1 overall seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Alabama should be the favorite to repeat as SEC champions. -- 31-6

8 Creighton This ranking is based on the Bluejays returning everybody except Ryan Nembhard from a team that won 24 games and advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Creighton has multiple players who could reasonably enter the NBA Draft -- among them leading scorer Ryan Kalkbrenner -- but for now I'm projecting all of them to be back in Omaha, where the Bluejays should compete with UConn and Marquette at the top of the Big East standings. 1 24-13

9 Kansas This ranking is based on the Jayhawks enrolling a top-five recruiting class and returning three starters - Dajuan Harris, K.J. Adams and Kevin McCullar - from a team that won the Big 12 regular-season title before securing a No. 1 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Based strictly on the roster, this ranking is possibly high, but assuming Bill Self will have a top-10 team is rarely a mistake. 1 28-8

10 Michigan St. This ranking is based on the Spartans returning five of the top six scorers - everybody except Joey Hauser -- from a team that advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Michigan State will combine that core with a top-five recruiting class headlined by five-star prospects Xavier Booker and Jeremy Fears. 1 21-13

11 Arkansas This ranking is based on the Razorbacks returning five of the top eight scorers - Trevon Brazile, Davonte Davis, Jordan Walsh, Makhi Mitchell and Jalen Graham - from a team that advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Five-star prospects Baye Fall and Layden Blocker, plus transfers Tramon Mark and Khalif Battle, will combine with that core and give Eric Musselman a chance to make a fourth straight Sweet 16. 3 22-14

12 Houston This ranking is based on the Cougars returning five of the top eight scorers - Jamal Shead, J'Wan Roberts, Emanuel Sharp, Ja'Vier Francis and Terrance Arceneaux - from a team that won the AAC regular-season title before securing a No. 1 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The addition of Baylor transfer LJ Cryer should have Houston competing for a league title in its first season in the Big 12. -- 33-4

13 Kentucky This ranking is based on the Wildcats enrolling the nation's top-ranked recruiting class featuring four five-star prospects - among them Justin Edwards, DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw -- to pair with a returning core headlined by two-time All-American Oscar Tshiebwe. It's a roster that could give John Calipari a realistic chance to return to the Final Four for the first time since 2015. -- 22-12

14 San Diego St. This ranking is based on the Aztecs returning four of the top six scorers - everybody except Matt Bradley and Keshad Johnson - from a team that won the Mountain West Conference regular-season title and the Mountain West Tournament before advancing to the championship game of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Another MWC title seems likely for San Diego State. 2 32-7

15 USC This ranking is based on the Trojans returning four of the top six scorers - Boogie Ellis, Kobe Johnson, Tre White and Joshua Morgan - from a team that won 22 games and secured a No. 10 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. USC is also enrolling a top-15 recruiting class highlighted by five-star guard Isaiah Collier, who is the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports. NR 22-11

16 Tennessee This ranking is based on the Vols returning three of the top four scorers - Santiago Vescovi, Zakai Zeigler and Josiah-Jordan James - from a team that secured a No. 4 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament and made the Sweet 16. Of the group, only Julian Phillips is considered a legitimate NBA prospect who could reasonably depart, but for now I'm projecting him to return to Tennessee for his sophomore season. 1 25-11

17 Baylor This ranking is based on the Bears returning four of the top six scorers - Adam Flagler, Jalen Bridges, Langston Love and Jonathan Tchamwa-Tchatchoua - from a team that won 23 games and secured a No. 3 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The loss of Keyonte George (NBA Draft) and LJ Cryer (transfer portal) isn't ideal but should be somewhat offset by the arrival of five-star guard Ja'Kobe Walter. 1 23-11

18 Texas A&M This ranking is based on the Aggies returning four starters - everybody except Dexter Dennis - from a team that won 25 games and secured a No. 7 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. A second straight trip to the NCAA Tournament is a likely scenario for Texas A&M. 1 25-10

19 Gonzaga This ranking is based on the Zags returning five of the top seven scorers -- everybody except Drew Timme and Rasir Bolton -- from a team that shared the West Coast Conference title with Saint Mary's before making the Elite Eight of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Julian Strawther still has a decision to make about his professional future, but for now I'm projecting him to return to Gonzaga. 1 31-6

20 UCLA This ranking is based on the Bruins returning three of the top seven scorers - Jaylen Clark, Adem Bona and Dylan Andrews - from a team that won the Pac-12 regular-season title before securing a No. 2 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. That core combined with a top-15 recruiting class highlighted by four-star guard Sebastian Mack should allow UCLA to be a Pac-12 contender again. 12 31-6

21 Saint Mary's This ranking is based on the Gaels returning four of the top five scorers - everybody except Logan Johnson - from a team that shared the West Coast Conference title with Gonzaga before securing a No. 5 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Aidan Mahaney should return as one of the best point guards in the country. -- 27-8

22 Auburn This ranking is based on the Tigers returning the top seven scorers from a team that won 21 games and advanced to the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Johni Broome is the best of the projected returnees after averaging a team-high 14.2 points and 8.4 rebounds as a sophomore. -- 21-13

23 Arizona This ranking is based on the Wildcats returning two of the top four scorers - Oumar Ballo and Pelle Larsson - from a team that won the Pac-12 Tournament before securing a No. 2 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. It should be USC, Arizona and UCLA finishing in the top three of the Pac-12 standings (in some order) for the second straight year. 8 28-7

24 Iowa St. This ranking is based on Iowa State returning five of the top nine scorers - Tamin Lipsey, Tre King, Robert Jones, Hason Ward and Demarion Watson - from a team that started 13-2 and secured a No. 6 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Iowa State is also enrolling a top-10 recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospect Omaha Biliew. 1 19-14

25 Miss. St. This ranking is based on the Bulldogs returning the top five scorers - among them Shakeel Moore and D.J. Jeffries - from a team that won 21 games and secured a No. 11 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Tolu Smith, Mississippi State's leading scorer, has entered the NBA Draft but for now I'm projecting him to eventually withdraw and return to school. -- 21-13