There will be a different No. 1 team in the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the third consecutive week when it updates Monday. Previously, Kansas and Purdue both held the top spot. Barring a surprise, this week it'll be Arizona.
"It's what we want in this program," Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said this weekend, following an 82-55 victory over Colgate, about the possibility of the Wildcats moving to No. 1 in the AP poll for the first time since January 2014. "I think we've got to get comfortable being in this position. We can't get big heads or make too big of a deal of it."
Arizona is already No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, having moved there Saturday morning after Purdue lost 92-88 in overtime at Northwestern on Friday night. Among the reasons I went with Arizona is because the Wildcats are the only undefeated team in the country with multiple wins over schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1 — specifically a 78-73 win at No. 18 Duke and a 74-68 neutral-court victory over No. 19 Michigan State. Purdue (7-1) and Kansas (7-1) -- the schools that are No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, in Monday morning's updated Top 25 And 1 -- both have better wins than Arizona (7-0), I acknowledge. But, again, Arizona has two good wins, the best road win and a zero in the loss column, and that's enough for me to place the Pac-12 favorite ahead of the Boilermakers and Jayhawks, at least for now.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Arizona
|Oumar Ballo finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 82-55 win over Colgate. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Wisconsin.
|--
|7-0
|2
Purdue
|Purdue allowed Northwestern to shoot 50% from 3-point range in Friday's 92-88 OT loss at Northwestern. The Boilermakers' next game is Monday against Iowa.
|--
|7-1
|3
Kansas
|K.J. Adams finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Friday's 69-65 win over UConn. The Jayhawks' next game is Tuesday against UMKC.
|--
|7-1
|4
Houston
|LJ Cryer finished with 23 points and four rebounds in Friday's 66-60 win at Xavier. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday against Rice.
|--
|8-0
|5
UConn
|Cam Spencer was just 2-of-12 from the field in Fridays' 69-65 loss at Kansas. The Huskies' next game is Tuesday against North Carolina.
|--
|7-1
|6
Baylor
|Jalen Bridges finished with 16 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 91-40 win over Northwestern State. The Bears' next game is Tuesday against Seton Hall.
|--
|8-0
|7
Marquette
|David Joplin was 3-of-13 from the field in Saturday's 75-64 loss at Wisconsin. The Golden Eagles' next game is Wednesday against Texas.
|--
|6-2
|8
Gonzaga
|Graham Ike finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 89-76 win over USC. The Zags' next game is Tuesday against Arkansas Pine Bluff.
|--
|6-1
|9
Colo. St.
|Joel Scott finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 86-81 win over Washington. The Rams' next game is Wednesday against Denver.
|--
|8-0
|10
FAU
|Johnell Davis finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 90-74 win over Charleston. The Owls' next game is Tuesday against Illinois.
|--
|7-1
|11
Texas
|Max Abmas finished with 26 points and six assists in Thursday's 77-58 win over Texas State. The Longhorns' next game is Wednesday at Marquette.
|--
|6-1
|12
N. Carolina
|RJ Davis finished with 27 points and five assists in Saturday's 78-70 win over Florida State. The Tar Heels' next game is Tuesday against UConn.
|--
|7-1
|13
Tennessee
|Jordan Gainey was 1-of-9 from 3-point range in Wednesday's 100-92 loss at North Carolina. The Vols' next game is Tuesday against George Mason.
|--
|4-3
|14
Texas A&M
|Wade Taylor IV was 2-of-10 from the field in Wednesday's 59-47 loss at Virginia. The Aggies' next game is Wednesday against DePaul.
|--
|6-2
|15
Kentucky
|Rob Dillingham was 1-of-9 from the field in Saturday's 80-73 loss to UNC Wilmington. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Penn.
|--
|6-2
|16
Miami
|Norchad Omier finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday's 62-49 win over Notre Dame. The Hurricanes' next game is Wednesday against LIU.
|--
|6-1
|17
Creighton
|Baylor Scheierman finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds in Sunday's 89-60 win at Nebraska. The Bluejays' next game is Saturday against Central Michigan.
|--
|7-1
|18
Duke
|Duke was 4-of-16 from 3-point range in Saturday's 72-68 loss at Georgia Tech. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against Charlotte.
|1
|5-3
|19
Michigan St.
|Jaden Akins finished with 14 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 86-55 win over Georgia Southern. The Spartans' next game is Tuesday at Nebraska.
|1
|4-3
|20
Illinois
|Terrence Shannon finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 76-58 win at Rutgers. The Illini's next game is Tuesday against FAU.
|1
|6-1
|21
Oklahoma
|Otega Oweh finished with 20 points and four rebounds in Thursday's 107-86 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Sooners' next game is Tuesday against Providence.
|1
|7-0
|22
BYU
|Spencer Johnson finished with 22 points and five assists in Friday's 85-56 win over Fresno State. The Cougars' next game is Tuesday against Evansville.
|1
|7-0
|23
Wisconsin
|Max Klesmit finished with 21 points and two steals in Saturday's 75-64 win over Marquette. The Badgers' next game is Tuesday at Michigan State.
|1
|6-2
|24
Virginia
|Isaac McKneely finished with 22 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 84-62 win over Syracuse. The Cavaliers' next game is Tuesday against North Carolina Central.
|1
|7-1
|25
UCLA
|Dylan Andrews finished with 17 points and five assists in Thursday's 66-65 win over UC Riverside. The Bruins' next game is Dec. 9 at Villanova.
|1
|5-2
|26
Clemson
|Joseph Girard III finished with 25 points and two assists in Sunday's 79-70 win at Pitt. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against South Carolina.
|NR
|7-0