Who's Playing

Duquesne Dukes @ Fordham Rams

Current Records: Duquesne 9-10, Fordham 8-11

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 26, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 26, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York TV: USA Network

USA Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Duquesne and Fordham are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Rose Hill Gym. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

Duquesne is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering Dayton just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Tuesday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 82-62 to the Flyers. The Dukes were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 44-25.

Duquesne's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Tre Dinkins III, who posted 14 points, and Kareem Rozier, who scored eight points in addition to five assists and three steals.

Meanwhile, Fordham's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their sixth straight loss. They fell to Loyola Chi. 70-66.

Despite the defeat, Fordham had strong showings from Japhet Medor, who went 6 for 11 en route to 22 points plus six assists, and Jackie Johnson III, who had 22 points in addition to two steals. Medor's evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points.

Duquesne now has a losing record at 9-10. As for Fordham, their loss dropped their record down to 8-11.

Duquesne came up short against Fordham in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 79-67. Can Duquesne avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Fordham and Duquesne both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.