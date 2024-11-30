Who's Playing

Temple Owls @ La Salle Explorers

Current Records: Temple 4-2, La Salle 5-2

How To Watch

What to Know

After four games on the road, La Salle is heading back home. They will welcome the Temple Owls at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at John Glaser Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Last Saturday, La Salle didn't have too much trouble with Stetson as they won 92-77.

Among those leading the charge was Corey McKeithan, who went 8 for 15 en route to 27 points plus five rebounds. His performance made up for a slower contest against UIC last Friday. Another player making a difference was Mac Etienne, who almost dropped a double-double on 12 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Temple beat Massachusetts 87-80 on Saturday.

Temple got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Jamal Mashburn Jr. out in front who had 26 points. Mashburn Jr.'s evening made it six games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points. Steve Settle III was another key player, scoring 12 points.

Even though they won, Temple struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February.

La Salle's victory bumped their record up to 5-2. As for Temple, their win bumped their record up to 4-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: La Salle has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Temple struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

As for their next game, La Salle is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-3 against the spread).

Odds

La Salle is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Temple, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

Series History

Temple has won 7 out of their last 8 games against La Salle.