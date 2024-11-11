Who's Playing

Yale Bulldogs @ Purdue Boilermakers

Current Records: Yale 1-1, Purdue 2-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 11, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, November 11, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $23.00

What to Know

The Yale Bulldogs will face off against the Purdue Boilermakers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Mackey Arena.

The experts predicted Yale would be headed in after a victory, but UIC made sure that didn't happen. Yale took a 91-79 hit to the loss column at the hands of UIC on Friday.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was John Poulakidas, who posted 21 points. What's more, he also racked up three threes, the most he's had since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Purdue made easy work of N. Kentucky on Friday and carried off a 72-50 win. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Boilermakers.

Purdue's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Fletcher Loyer led the charge by going 6 for 9 en route to 16 points. Another player making a difference was Trey Kaufman-Renn, who earned 14 points plus five rebounds.

Purdue was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as N. Kentucky only posted 11.

Yale's defeat dropped their record down to 1-1. As for Purdue, their victory was their 18th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 2-0.

Yale is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They finished last season with a 14-10-3 record against the spread.

Yale suffered a grim 78-56 defeat to Purdue in their previous meeting back in March of 2022. Can Yale avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Purdue is a big 16.5-point favorite against Yale, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

Purdue won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.