Three top-10 teams took a tumble over the last week, and the list of undefeated squads dropped from three to one, setting up what should be a Monday full of movement in the latest AP Top 25 poll.
Kentucky will be among those on the move after the Wildcats toppled previously unbeaten Florida in Lexington over the weekend. They came into last week at No. 10m but could threaten the top five with Florida, Kansas and Oregon -- all ranked ahead of the Wildcats last week -- falling in the last seven days.
Back-to-back champion UConn will also be on the rise Monday after winning its eighth consecutive game over Providence to improve to 12-3 on Sunday. The Huskies began the year at No. 3 in the AP poll and fell as low as No. 25 after a three-game skid in the Maui Invitational, but two more wins this week -- and struggles from teams ranked ahead of them -- have them primed to get back into the top 10 for the first time in more than a month.
AP voters have a lot to sort through as the rankings settle for Week 10, the first poll of the 2025 calendar year. Below is how I expect them to react to all the results in our weekly Tomorrow's Top 25 Today.
|1
|Last week: No. 1 -- Tennessee stands as the lone remaining unbeaten team in college basketball after defeating Norfolk State and Arkansas over the last week by 15 and 24 points, respectively. Voters continue to cast first-place votes for Auburn as well, but the Vols will remain No. 1.
|2
|Last week: No. 2 -- The Tigers opened SEC play doing what they've done all season -- destroying their opponent. They took down Missouri 84-68 for their sixth consecutive double-digit victory and 11th on the season.
|3
|Last week: No. 3 -- Tennessee and Auburn's dominance has overshadowed a masterful season from Iowa State, which improved to 12-1 this week with double-digit wins over Colorado and Baylor. This team has experience and balance, and its 19-point win over Baylor in Ames on Saturday was proof of its championship mettle.
|4
|Last week: No. 4 -- Playing as a narrow road favorite at SMU, Duke rode Cooper Flagg's 24 points and 11 rebounds to a 27-point victory this weekend to extend its winning streak to eight.
|5
|Last week: No. 5 -- Alabama handed new SEC foe Oklahoma its first loss of the season Saturday and scored 107 points on the Sooners in the process. It's the 14th time the Tide have scored 100 or more points in the last two seasons, the most among all college hoops teams.
|6
|Last week: No. 8 -- A 2-0 week in Big East play and losses by teams ahead of it should get Marquette to its highest ranking since Week 6. The Golden Eagles are a perfect 4-0 in league play.
|7
|Last week: No. 10 -- Mark Pope's Wildcats put together one of the best offensive outputs of any team this season in downing Florida 106-100 on Saturday. Pope still hasn't lost a game in Lexington and UK's offense, long a buzzkill under John Calipari, now rates No. 5 nationally in adjusted efficiency.
|8
|Last week: No. 11 -- UConn is not winning decisively like the title teams of the last two years, but it is indeed winning. An 87-84 home win over Providence on Sunday has the Huskies 4-0 in Big East play and 12-3 on the season.
|9
|Last week: No. 6 -- Voters shouldn't -- and likely won't -- penalize Florida too harshly for falling on the road to a top-10 Kentucky team in a two-possession game. The Gators are 13-1 on the season.
|10
|Last week: No. 7 -- West Virginia beat Kansas in Lawrence for the first time in school history last week, ending KU's streak of 33 consecutive wins in conference openers. KU responded by blowing out UCF on the road 99-48 to get back on track Sunday.
|11
|Last week: No. 13 -- Buzz Williams' Aggies introduced Texas to SEC play with an 80-60 victory to improve to 12-2 on the season on Saturday. Their tremendous defense has been a huge part of their eight-game (and counting) winning streak.
|12
|Last week: No 17 -- -- We don't see teams make large leaps often based on individual results but Mississippi State might be an exception this week after defeating South Carolina 85-50 in its conference opener. This team (13-1) is hiding in plain sight in the SEC as a legitimate Final Four contender.
|13
|Last week: No. 14 -- Reigning Big 12 regular-season champion Houston picked up where it left off last season by dominating more conference foes this week. Oklahoma State and BYU were on the receiving end of beatings this week in 13 and 31 (!) point blowouts at the hands of the Cougars.
|14
|Last week: No. 9 -- A lopsided home loss to Illinois will cost the Ducks a spot in the top 10 this week but a bounceback win over a quality Maryland team on Sunday should keep them from falling too far.
|15
|Last week: No. 12 -- OU's perfect season came to a screeching halt in Tuscaloosa on Saturday but its body of work and near-perfect record will keep voters from dropping it too far. The Sooners still have quality wins over Arizona, Louisville and Michigan on the resume.
|16
|Last week: No. 18 -- One of only two Big Ten teams still perfect in conference play, Michigan State went on the road Friday and beat the Ohio State Buckeyes on their turf -- er, floor. Sparty hasn't allowed more than 70 points in five consecutive outings. They are figuring out their identity in real-time.
|17
|Last week: No. 19 -- There's a good chance Gonzaga doesn't lose for the remainder of the regular season after three wins to open WCC play. The Bulldogs (12-4) will likely be favored in every remaining game.
|18
|Last week: No. 20 -- Braden Smith scored a combined 42 points and 17 assists in wins over Minnesota and Northwestern. Purdue goes on the road to Rutgers Thursday for a big guard matchup between Smith and projected top-five picks Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper Jr.
|19
|Last week: No. 22 -- Two Big Ten road wins in as many outings this week -- highlighted by a 109-77 beatdown of Oregon in Eugene -- will no doubt have the Illini into the top 20 for the first time all season. They defeated Washington on Sunday 81-77 with Kasparas Jakucionis leading the team in points (18) and assists (six).
|20
|Last week: No. 21 -- PJ Haggerty put on his cape and played superhero for Memphis in a 68-64 win over North Texas on Sunday. Haggerty scored 16 of his 27 points in the second half of the comeback win.
|21
|Last week: No. 15 -- UCLA learned firsthand this week that you don't just walk into Pinnacle Bank Arena and steal a win from Nebraska. A 66-58 loss to the Cornhuskers is the second loss in the Bruins' last three outings.
|22
|Last week: No. 24 -- Ole Miss held serve in its only outing this week with a 63-51 victory over Georgia to open up SEC play. It faces Arkansas on the road Wednesday.
|23
|Last week: NR -- First-year coach Darian DeVries and his Mountaineers announced themselves to the college hoops world with a 62-61 road win at Kansas and then followed it up by drubbing Oklahoma State in Morgantown. They are 11-2 on the season with wins over Gonzaga, Arizona and Kansas.
|24
|Last week: NR -- Seven-footer Danny Wolf led Michigan to an 85-74 road win over USC on Saturday as he finished with 21 points, six blocks (!!) and 13 rebounds. Michigan stumbled twice in mid-December with losses to Arkansas and Oklahoma by a combined three points, but is back on track with three consecutive wins leading into Tuesday's tilt at UCLA.
|25
|Last week: NR -- A 69-64 road win over Nevada followed by an 89-83 win over Fresno State should be enough to get Utah State into the top 25 -- or at the very least right on the cusp. Now 14-1, the Aggies have emerged from a deep MWC as arguably its most formidable force.
Projected to drop out: Cincinnati, Arkansas, Baylor