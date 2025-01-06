Three top-10 teams took a tumble over the last week, and the list of undefeated squads dropped from three to one, setting up what should be a Monday full of movement in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

Kentucky will be among those on the move after the Wildcats toppled previously unbeaten Florida in Lexington over the weekend. They came into last week at No. 10m but could threaten the top five with Florida, Kansas and Oregon -- all ranked ahead of the Wildcats last week -- falling in the last seven days.

Back-to-back champion UConn will also be on the rise Monday after winning its eighth consecutive game over Providence to improve to 12-3 on Sunday. The Huskies began the year at No. 3 in the AP poll and fell as low as No. 25 after a three-game skid in the Maui Invitational, but two more wins this week -- and struggles from teams ranked ahead of them -- have them primed to get back into the top 10 for the first time in more than a month.

AP voters have a lot to sort through as the rankings settle for Week 10, the first poll of the 2025 calendar year. Below is how I expect them to react to all the results in our weekly Tomorrow's Top 25 Today.

Projected to drop out: Cincinnati, Arkansas, Baylor