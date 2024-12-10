West Virginia star Tucker DeVries will be sidelined for an indefinite amount of time due to an upper-body injury, the school announced on Tuesday. DeVries is averaging 14.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists in eight games played this season.

"After consulting with our team doctors and other medical professionals, they have ruled Tucker out indefinitely as he deals with an upper body injury," West Virginia coach Darian DeVries said in a statement. "We have a great bunch of guys in the locker room who I know will rally around him during his absence."

The two-time Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year transferred into the West Virginia program this offseason shortly after his father left his post at Drake to fill the vacant job in the Big 12. The younger DeVries averaged a career-high 21.6 points last season and helped Drake reach the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season.

The Mountaineers are coming off a 73-60 win over Georgetown in the Big 12-Big East Battle to improve to 6-2. West Virginia hosts North Carolina Central on Tuesday and faces Bethune-Cookman on Saturday. WVU opens Big 12 play against Kansas on Dec. 31.