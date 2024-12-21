Who's Playing

St. Thomas Tommies @ Bowling Green Falcons

Current Records: St. Thomas 9-4, Bowling Green 4-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

St. Thomas has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the Bowling Green Falcons at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stroh Center. The Tommies are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 84.9 points per game this season.

St. Thomas is headed into the match following a big win against Crown on Sunday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. St. Thomas put a hurting on Crown to the tune of 100-61. The Tommies have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five games by 22 points or more this season.

St. Thomas was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Crown only posted 14.

Meanwhile, Bowling Green came up short against Kansas City on Saturday and fell 85-77.

Bowling Green's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Javontae Campbell, who went 11 for 17 en route to 27 points plus five steals, and Marcus Johnson, who went 8 for 15 en route to 22 points. With that strong performance, Campbell is now averaging an impressive 3.1 steals per game.

St. Thomas' victory was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 9-4. As for Bowling Green, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. St. Thomas hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84.9 points per game. However, it's not like Bowling Green struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.