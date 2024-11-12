Who's Playing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks @ Columbia Lions

Current Records: Lehigh 0-2, Columbia 3-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York

TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Ticket Cost: $33.00

What to Know

The Columbia Lions will face off against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. The Lions are coming into the contest hot, having won their last three games.

Columbia is headed into the match having just posted their biggest win since January 4th on Saturday. Everything went their way against Delaware State as Columbia made off with an 83-62 victory.

Columbia smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Lehigh couldn't handle Georgetown on Wednesday and fell 85-77.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Cam Gillus, who earned 21 points along with eight rebounds. His performance made up for a slower matchup against Northwestern last Monday. The team also got some help courtesy of Keith Higgins Jr., who went 9 for 15 en route to 22 points.

Columbia's win ended a four-game drought at home dating back to last season and bumped them up to 3-0. As for Lehigh, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-2.

Looking ahead, Columbia is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points.

Columbia came up short against Lehigh in their previous matchup back in November of 2021, falling 79-72. Will Columbia have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Columbia is a big 8.5-point favorite against Lehigh, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 156.5 points.

Series History

Columbia has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Lehigh.