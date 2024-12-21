Who's Playing

UC Irvine Anteaters @ Duquesne Dukes

Current Records: UC Irvine 10-1, Duquesne 3-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Duquesne Dukes will take on the UC Irvine Anteaters in a holiday battle at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Duquesne is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 128.5, but even that wound up being too high. They strolled past Towson with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 65-47. That 18 point margin sets a new team best for the Dukes this season.

Meanwhile, UC Irvine has relied on a stalwart defense averaging 62.45 points allowed per game, but that average took a hit on Thursday. They walked away with a 92-84 victory over Belmont. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Anteaters considering their 55-point performance the contest before.

UC Irvine can attribute much of their success to Bent Leuchten, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 15 rebounds. Leuchten's performance made up for a slower matchup against Oregon State on Saturday. Justin Hohn was another key player, scoring 19 points.

Duquesne's win bumped their record up to 3-8. As for UC Irvine, their victory bumped their record up to 10-1.

Duquesne didn't have too much breathing room in their game against UC Irvine in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, but they still walked away with a 66-62 win. Will Duquesne repeat their success, or does UC Irvine have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Duquesne has won both of the games they've played against UC Irvine in the last 3 years.