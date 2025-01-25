Who's Playing

FGCU Eagles @ Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Current Records: FGCU 11-9, Eastern Kentucky 9-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Baptist Health Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky

Baptist Health Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming:

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the FGCU Eagles and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Baptist Health Arena. The Eagles are coming into the match hot, having won their last five games.

On Thursday, FGCU strolled past Bellarmine with points to spare, taking the game 77-61.

Even though they won, FGCU struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January of 2024.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Eastern Kentucky on Thursday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 67-66 to Stetson.

FGCU has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a massive bump to their 11-9 record this season. As for Eastern Kentucky, they have not been sharp recently as the team has lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-11 record this season.

FGCU came up short against Eastern Kentucky in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 90-82. Can FGCU avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Eastern Kentucky has won 2 out of their last 3 games against FGCU.