Who's Playing

Milwaukee Panthers @ Green Bay Phoenix

Current Records: Milwaukee 6-4, Green Bay 2-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Milwaukee Panthers and the Green Bay Phoenix are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Resch Center. The Panthers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.4 points per game this season.

Milwaukee took a loss when they played away from home last Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Thursday. They came out on top against Clev. State by a score of 79-67.

Milwaukee smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in 12 consecutive matchups dating back to last season.

Meanwhile, Green Bay's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They suffered a painful 83-61 defeat at the hands of Clev. State. The game marked the Phoenix's lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Milwaukee's win was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 6-4. As for Green Bay, their loss dropped their record down to 2-8.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Milwaukee has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 41.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Green Bay, though, as they've been averaging only 29.1. Given Milwaukee's sizable advantage in that area, Green Bay will need to find a way to close that gap.

Milwaukee beat Green Bay 95-84 in their previous meeting back in March. Will Milwaukee repeat their success, or does Green Bay have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Green Bay.