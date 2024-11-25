Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Houston Chr. Huskies

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 3-2, Houston Chr. 2-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, November 25, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas

Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Houston Chr. will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Eastern Michigan Eagles at 8:00 p.m. ET at Sharp Gymnasium.

Eastern Michigan is facing Houston Chr. at the wrong time: Houston Chr. suffered their first home loss of the season on Friday and they're likely out for redemption. They fell just short of the Owls by a score of 61-58. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Huskies in their matchups with the Owls: they've now lost eight in a row.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Eastern Michigan beat Oakland 68-64 on Thursday.

Houston Chr. now has a losing record at 2-3. As for Eastern Michigan, they now have a winning record of 3-2.

While only Eastern Michigan took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, Eastern Michigan is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

Eastern Michigan is a 4.5-point favorite against Houston Chr., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

