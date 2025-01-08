Who's Playing

Kansas City Roos @ Neb.-Omaha Mavericks

Current Records: Kansas City 10-7, Neb.-Omaha 8-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Baxter Arena -- Omaha, Nebraska

Baxter Arena -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $12.36

What to Know

Kansas City has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Neb.-Omaha Mavericks will face off in a Summit battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Baxter Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Kansas City is headed into the match having just posted their biggest win since November 24, 2024 on Saturday. They were the clear victor by a 90-67 margin over Oral Roberts.

Meanwhile, Neb.-Omaha waltzed into their game on Saturday with three straight wins... but they left with four. They rang in the new year with an 85-80 victory over the Bison.

Kansas City's win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-7. As for Neb.-Omaha, their victory bumped their record up to 8-9.

Looking ahead, Kansas City is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played.

Kansas City beat Neb.-Omaha 63-58 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Kansas City since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Kansas City is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Neb.-Omaha, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kansas City has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Neb.-Omaha.