Who's Playing

James Madison Dukes @ Norfolk State Spartans

Current Records: James Madison 1-0, Norfolk State 2-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia

What to Know

The James Madison Dukes will face off against the Norfolk State Spartans at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

James Madison is headed out to face Norfolk State after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. James Madison came out on top against Ohio by a score of 88-78 on Monday.

Among those leading the charge was Xavier Brown, who went 9 for 14 en route to 23 points plus six rebounds and three steals. What's more, he also posted a 50% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2023. Another player making a difference was Elijah Hutchins-Everett, who had 13 points along with eight rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Norfolk State against VA-Lynchburg on Wednesday as the team secured a 104-60 win. With the Spartans ahead 49-28 at the half, the game was all but over already.

James Madison came up short against Norfolk State in their previous meeting back in November of 2020, falling 83-73. Can James Madison avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Norfolk State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.