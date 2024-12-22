Who's Playing

Current Records: Loyola Chi. 9-1, Oakland 3-7

When: Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN2

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

The Loyola Chi. Ramblers and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies will compete for holiday cheer at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Despite being away, the Ramblers are looking at a 6.5-point advantage in the spread.

Last Wednesday, Loyola Chi. was able to grind out a solid win over Canisius, taking the game 72-60.

Sheldon Edwards Jr. was the offensive standout of the game as he went 8 for 15 en route to 22 points. What's more, he also racked up six threes, the most he's had since back in February. Another player making a difference was Francis Nwaokorie, who posted nine points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Oakland's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. The match between them and Clev. State wasn't particularly close, with Oakland falling 92-75.

Even though they lost, Oakland was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Loyola Chi. pushed their record up to 9-1 with the victory, which was their 15th straight at home dating back to last season. As for Oakland, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-7.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Loyola Chi. hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.7 points per game. It's a different story for Oakland, though, as they've been averaging only 62.7. The only thing between Loyola Chi. and another offensive beatdown is Oakland. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Loyola Chi. is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Oakland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ramblers as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 134 points.

