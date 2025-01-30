Who's Playing

IUI Jaguars @ Robert Morris Colonials

Current Records: IUI 7-15, Robert Morris 15-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the IUI Jaguars and the Robert Morris Colonials are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at UPMC Events Center. The Jaguars are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.2 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, IUI couldn't handle PFW and fell 91-80. The Jaguars have struggled against the Mastodons recently, as the game was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Even though they lost, IUI smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2024.

Meanwhile, Robert Morris waltzed into their matchup on Saturday with four straight wins... but they left with five. They had just enough and edged the Golden Grizzlies out 73-71. Having forecasted a close victory for the Colonials, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

IUI's loss dropped their record down to 7-15. As for Robert Morris, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 15-7 record this season.

IUI is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

IUI ended up a good deal behind Robert Morris in their previous matchup back in January of 2024, losing 80-63. Can IUI avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Robert Morris is a big 8.5-point favorite against IUI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

Robert Morris has won 5 out of their last 7 games against IUI.