Who's Playing

UCLA Bruins @ Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Current Records: UCLA 11-5, Rutgers 8-8

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 13, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Monday, January 13, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.50

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the UCLA Bruins and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Jersey Mike's Arena. Both have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses apiece.

Last Friday, UCLA lost to Maryland on the road by a decisive 79-61 margin.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Tyler Bilodeau, who went 7 for 12 en route to 18 points. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, Rutgers ended up a good deal behind Purdue on Thursday and lost 68-50. The contest marked the Scarlet Knights' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Like UCLA, Rutgers lost despite seeing results from several players. Ace Bailey led the charge by earning 17 points along with seven rebounds and two steals. Bailey had some trouble finding his footing against Wisconsin on Monday, so this was a step in the right direction.

UCLA's loss dropped their record down to 11-5. As for Rutgers, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-8.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UCLA hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75 points per game. However, it's not like Rutgers struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, UCLA is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

UCLA is a 3-point favorite against Rutgers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

