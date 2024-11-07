Who's Playing

Florida A&M Rattlers @ SMU Mustangs

Current Records: Florida A&M 0-1, SMU 1-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The SMU Mustangs will face off against the Florida A&M Rattlers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Moody Coliseum. The Mustangs will be strutting in after a victory while the Rattlers will be stumbling in from a loss.

SMU is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They steamrolled past Tarleton State 96-62. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 51-28.

SMU's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Kevin Miller led the charge by going 8 for 15 en route to 21 points plus seven assists and four steals. Another player making a difference was Kario Oquendo, who went 6 for 10 en route to 16 points plus six rebounds and four steals.

SMU was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Tarleton State only posted eight.

Florida A&M kicked off their season on the road on Monday and hit a couple of potholes. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 105-59 bruising that TCU dished out on Monday. The Rattlers just can't catch a break and have now endured four defeats in a row dating back to last season.