Who's Playing

VMI Keydets @ Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

Current Records: VMI 3-0, Tennessee Tech 2-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 15, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Greenbrier Colonial Hall -- White Sulpher Springs, West Virginia

Greenbrier Colonial Hall -- White Sulpher Springs, West Virginia

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles will face off against the VMI Keydets at 3:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Greenbrier Colonial Hall. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Tennessee Tech is headed into the game having just posted their closest win since December 16, 2023 on Tuesday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against WGA , sneaking past 76-73. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Golden Eagles.

Even though they won, Tennessee Tech struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as WGA pulled down 17.

Meanwhile, VMI entered their tilt with Christendom on Tuesday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Crusaders 102-56. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 51-25.

Tennessee Tech now has a winning record of 2-1. As for VMI, their victory bumped their record up to 3-0.

Friday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Tennessee Tech has been crazy accurate this season, having made 50.3% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like VMI struggles in that department as they've nailed 47.2% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.