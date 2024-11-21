Who's Playing

Bradley Braves @ Texas State Bobcats

Current Records: Bradley 3-1, Texas State 2-2

When: Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Texas State Bobcats' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Bradley Braves at 5:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at HTC Center. The Bobcats' defense has only allowed 63.5 points per game this season, so the Braves' offense will have their work cut out for them.

Last Saturday, Texas State came up short against Abilene Christian and fell 72-60.

Texas State struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Abilene Christian racked up 14.

Meanwhile, Bradley didn't have too much trouble with N. Illinois on Saturday as they won 76-60. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Braves.

Bradley's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Duke Deen led the charge by posting 16 points plus five assists and five rebounds. Darius Hannah was another key player, going 7 for 9 en route to 15 points plus two steals.

Texas State's defeat dropped their record down to 2-2. As for Bradley, their win was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 3-1.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Texas State has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.3% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Bradley struggles in that department as they've nailed 43.7% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Texas State is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

Bradley is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Texas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

